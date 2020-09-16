The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
Dash Marshall, the firm at which Bryan is a partner, designed the marble dining table. The seats are Eames Molded Plastic Chairs and the globe pendant came from a local hardware store.
Michael, Nick, and Crouton sit on the front steps of the Filomena.
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
Architect Chris Pardo designed the Element 1 model for prefab builder Method Homes, cladding it in Cor-Ten steel and cedar. Pardo’s design “is the definition of simple, elegant, straightforward building,” resident Karen Kiest says.