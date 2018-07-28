Subscribe to Dwell
The rear elevation of the home faces North, taking advantage of natural light via extensive doors and clerestory windows tucked under the eaves.
Sliding barn doors connect the garage to a shaded outdoor sculptural studio that doubles as a stage for summer concerts.
The main corridor, punctuated with full-height glazing, doubles as an art gallery.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.
The backside of the lot was dug out to create a recessed garden for privacy. The mother is an active cook, so including planter boxes for herbs and hot peppers was a must.
The mother takes up residence in the basement area, which enjoys access to the backyard garden where the children often play. Terrazzo flooring with a cowhide rug create a slightly retro-glam look.
