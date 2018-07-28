The rear elevation of the home faces North, taking advantage of natural light via extensive doors and clerestory windows tucked under the eaves.
Sliding barn doors connect the garage to a shaded outdoor sculptural studio that doubles as a stage for summer concerts.
The main corridor, punctuated with full-height glazing, doubles as an art gallery.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.
The backside of the lot was dug out to create a recessed garden for privacy. The mother is an active cook, so including planter boxes for herbs and hot peppers was a must.
The mother takes up residence in the basement area, which enjoys access to the backyard garden where the children often play. Terrazzo flooring with a cowhide rug create a slightly retro-glam look.
