Interior designer Laura Britt and architect Stephen Andrews took notes from WELL Building Standards—and their physician client—to craft a nurturing family residence that also protects against harsh weather.
"The seamless connection between the interior living spaces and the covered patio blurs the divide between indoors and outdoors," says Britt. The pine deck includes an area for al fresco dining around a concrete table by West Elm with metal chairs by Four Hands.
People frequently talk about "good bones" when it comes to purchasing a home, but it's not crystal clear what that actually means. Here, we walk you through the process of spotting a diamond in the rough.
The Patton New-Century house is designed for indoor-outdoor living, with the great room and bedrooms looking out onto a pool and outdoor courtyard.