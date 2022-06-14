SubscribeSign In
The renovated interior offers unobstructed views and a clean, minimal backdrop for Rick and Lucy's bespoke collection of furniture, art, and decor.
The main living area and principal bedroom open directly onto a wedge-shaped terrace overlooking the lake.
A narrow hallway leading to a bedroom is lined with built-in storage.
In total, the Cooke House includes four bedrooms and three baths.
Full-height windows and glass doors connect one of the bedrooms to the yard.
The most recent homeowner updated the kitchen and bathrooms.
The house is made of glazed brick and red cypress with concrete floors.
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
Announcing: the winners of the 2021 Dwell Design Awards! We’re thrilled to share the projects that wowed our expert judges panel and our readers this year.
The soft undulation of the outer brick wall continues playfully throughout the heart of the family home in a lattice form.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
Thomas is all about emerald tones.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
"I love the view from our bed, and had this idea of bringing the outside in through color," says Thomas. "I painted the room a rich, emerald green—Mission Jewel by Dunn Edwards—and centered the color palette on a painting by Michael Harnish of a floral arrangement by my dear friend, Yasmine Khatib." Black-and-brass Mitzi pendants float above the nightstand, while two chairs she reupholstered with Kravet velvet sit in the corner to match the dark walls. Floor-to-ceiling drapes by The Shade Store add a touch of drama.
Jack and Marilyn Zuber lived in the Brentwood home for 65 years without altering anything but the wallpaper. Thomas even has photos of them digging on the site when construction first began. Out of respect for the home, Thomas tread carefully with her updates, even keeping the old drapes and using the original paint colors as a jumping-off point in researching color palettes of the era.
Jack and Marilyn Zuber lived in the Brentwood home for 65 years without altering anything but the wallpaper. Thomas even has photos of them digging on the site when construction first began. Out of respect for the home, Thomas tread carefully with her updates, even keeping the old drapes and using the original paint colors as a jumping-off point in researching color palettes of the era.