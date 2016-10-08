Benedetta's son's bedroom, which is on the second floor of the villa. The bed is her own design.
Resting atop an oak table by Miralles, amidst a collection of tchotchkes, is the “B” trophy awarded to the pair for their work on the Santa Caterina Market rehabilitation project. A Louis Poulsen lamp hangs just above.
"We really love to cook and much of our home life revolves around our kitchen. When we have friends over it’s great to buzz around here; it’s almost like a cooking show. We’re a very equal couple. We wanted the kitchen island to be a single form that we could both use. We can both cook and we can both wash the dishes. The whole thing is really easy to clean as it’s just one main surface that you can wipe down. So the preparation surfaces, the hob [cooktop], and the sink are accessible from both sides. It’s a simple, fun, form-follows-function principle: Store, wash, prepare, cook, eat."
Much of the charm of this small, affordable space is its sense of careful clutter. The stereo, LPs, and CDs only add to the sense that this flat was designed for living, not as some airless showpiece.
The rest of Kordík's small apartment is given over to an open-plan living and bedroom. The waves of the concrete ceiling offer a bit of overhead character while lounging on the couch or in bed.
Top to Bottom Though Kordík knocked down a few walls to open up the space, much of the architectural character comes from above and below. He exposed and cleaned the concrete ceiling to give the small flat a sense of unity and then installed a finished oak floor as a textural counterpoint to the craggy vaults overhead. Shelf Help The meat of the renovation focused on removing barriers, but Kordík did add a partition between the kitchen and the bathroom. The translucent glass wall does triple duty by delineating the space of the dining room, letting light into the bathroom, and backing bookshelves and culinary storage made from black film–faced plywood.
“The color choice relied on intuition,” says Elizadle. “Wood was the perfect material, and great way to bridge old and new. It’s traditional and really Nordic, an inspiration from a trip to Stockholm a few years ago.”
The patio features a cement floor inlaid with traditional <i>baldosa hidráulico</i> tiles by Pinar Miro. A friend of the resident painted the mural.
The open kitchen is the centerpiece of the renovated apartment. Bloomint designed the island.
Uni exposed the ceiling beams, formerly concealed by drywall and a kitschy light fixture upon which Schenk would hit his head. They built a platform bed using a couple of hollow doors as a surface for the mattress.
