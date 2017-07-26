Designer and Stylist Amber Seagraves inside Little White Camper, a pop up Airbnb located in Idyllwild, CA
Designer and Stylist Amber Seagraves inside Little White Camper, a pop up Airbnb located in Idyllwild, CA
Little White Camper a Pop Up Camping Hotel currently in Idyllwild, CA
Little White Camper a Pop Up Camping Hotel currently in Idyllwild, CA
A Pop Up Camper located in Idyllwild
A Pop Up Camper located in Idyllwild
Lounge Area at the camp site styled by Amber Seagraves
Lounge Area at the camp site styled by Amber Seagraves
Styling and pillows designed by Amber Seagraves of Lasso Abode
Styling and pillows designed by Amber Seagraves of Lasso Abode
Inside the tents with styling by Amber Seagraves
Inside the tents with styling by Amber Seagraves
Camp Hemet in Idyllwild, CA
Camp Hemet in Idyllwild, CA
Little White Camper a Pop Up Airbnb currently located in Idyllwild, CA .
Little White Camper a Pop Up Airbnb currently located in Idyllwild, CA .
Amber Seagraves owner of Lasso Abode
Amber Seagraves owner of Lasso Abode
Little White Camper styled by Amber Seagraves of Lasso Abode
Little White Camper styled by Amber Seagraves of Lasso Abode
Lasso Abode Styling and Camper from Happier Camper
Lasso Abode Styling and Camper from Happier Camper
Little White Camper styled by Amber Seagraves owner of Lasso Abode a home collection and design studio based in Los Angeles, CA
Little White Camper styled by Amber Seagraves owner of Lasso Abode a home collection and design studio based in Los Angeles, CA
Summer of Leisure Retreat currently in Idyllwild, CA comes with luxury style tents and an adorable camper
Summer of Leisure Retreat currently in Idyllwild, CA comes with luxury style tents and an adorable camper
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
SImple and Elegant Nordic-Western perfection. Photo via Le Petite Cinq Point
SImple and Elegant Nordic-Western perfection. Photo via Le Petite Cinq Point
Love this mix of fem vs masculine in the previous home of Simply Grove.
Love this mix of fem vs masculine in the previous home of Simply Grove.
Just add fur! Love this bedroom nook! Photo via About Curiosity
Just add fur! Love this bedroom nook! Photo via About Curiosity
Reclaimed wood is a must!! Photo via Moorea Seal.
Reclaimed wood is a must!! Photo via Moorea Seal.
Mix up you textiles! Photo via Amber Interiors
Mix up you textiles! Photo via Amber Interiors
Hang your steer up high! Found this cute styling of steer and wall hanging on Etsy.
Hang your steer up high! Found this cute styling of steer and wall hanging on Etsy.
Vibe Board by Lasso Abode. My picks of must haves for your cozy modern cabin bedroom!
Vibe Board by Lasso Abode. My picks of must haves for your cozy modern cabin bedroom!
Vintage Fringe Indigo Textile found and mended with love by Lasso Abode. Photo by Amber Seageraves.
Vintage Fringe Indigo Textile found and mended with love by Lasso Abode. Photo by Amber Seageraves.
Our Cleo Upcycled Denim Pillow is patchworked with love.
Our Cleo Upcycled Denim Pillow is patchworked with love.
Freja Fringe Tote looking good with moccasins ! Photo by Amber Seagraves.
Freja Fringe Tote looking good with moccasins ! Photo by Amber Seagraves.
Freja Fringe Tote by Lasso Abode. Photo by Amber Seagraves.
Freja Fringe Tote by Lasso Abode. Photo by Amber Seagraves.
A Gio Ponti chair from 1963 is paired with a vibrant Daniel Lergon painting and Ball Lights by Michael Anastassiades, all set off against All White paint from Farrow & Ball. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
A Gio Ponti chair from 1963 is paired with a vibrant Daniel Lergon painting and Ball Lights by Michael Anastassiades, all set off against All White paint from Farrow & Ball. Photos courtesy the Apartment.

63 more saves

Set cover photo