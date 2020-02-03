The almost-entirely tallowwood kitchen is custom. Muuto pendant lights, bar stools by Alvar Aalto for Artek, a Vola faucet, and a ceiling fan by Beacon Lighting finish the room.
The almost-entirely tallowwood kitchen is custom. Muuto pendant lights, bar stools by Alvar Aalto for Artek, a Vola faucet, and a ceiling fan by Beacon Lighting finish the room.
Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot surrounded by a cluster of boulders, a couple wrote a handwritten letter to architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, which resulted in the 5,000-square-foot High Desert House on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Kellog spent five years designing a home that would settle into the landscape, “crouching on the rocks, maybe like an animal asleep.” The house features 26 freestanding concrete columns reminiscent of rib bones, and a glass ceiling that fills the home with daylight and views of the stars at night.
Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot surrounded by a cluster of boulders, a couple wrote a handwritten letter to architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, which resulted in the 5,000-square-foot High Desert House on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Kellog spent five years designing a home that would settle into the landscape, “crouching on the rocks, maybe like an animal asleep.” The house features 26 freestanding concrete columns reminiscent of rib bones, and a glass ceiling that fills the home with daylight and views of the stars at night.
A 1958 photograph showing Ray and Charles in their living room. The CMP team catalogued the carefully preserved objects, textiles and artworks that the couple filled their home with and created conservation guidelines.
A 1958 photograph showing Ray and Charles in their living room. The CMP team catalogued the carefully preserved objects, textiles and artworks that the couple filled their home with and created conservation guidelines.
Fortunately, the damaged exterior and dismally dark 1970s interior didn’t scare away NMT Financial, who were captivated by the home wrapped around a massive oak tree embedded into the inner courtyard. Oakland-based See Arch was hired to restore the home’s modernist character while updating the dwelling to contemporary standards.
Fortunately, the damaged exterior and dismally dark 1970s interior didn’t scare away NMT Financial, who were captivated by the home wrapped around a massive oak tree embedded into the inner courtyard. Oakland-based See Arch was hired to restore the home’s modernist character while updating the dwelling to contemporary standards.
ANACAPA Architecture designed Minimalist Urban Residence with California's temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors that extend into the study keep the home warm on cooler days.
ANACAPA Architecture designed Minimalist Urban Residence with California's temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors that extend into the study keep the home warm on cooler days.
A connected camera, like the Netatmo Welcome, can be unobtrusively placed in your home for security and family communication.
A connected camera, like the Netatmo Welcome, can be unobtrusively placed in your home for security and family communication.
The front and rear facades of Cabana Don Juan are made of glazed units framed in glass. The sides are made of fiber cement panels.
The front and rear facades of Cabana Don Juan are made of glazed units framed in glass. The sides are made of fiber cement panels.
A dramatic cantilevered roof extends over the lower building volume, tying together the separate, yet connected, blocks of the home.
A dramatic cantilevered roof extends over the lower building volume, tying together the separate, yet connected, blocks of the home.
The elegant kitchen has vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings paired with chic steel-gray cabinetry and white marble countertops. French doors open the room to a sunset-facing terrace with an outdoor fireplace and sweeping views across the canyon.
The elegant kitchen has vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings paired with chic steel-gray cabinetry and white marble countertops. French doors open the room to a sunset-facing terrace with an outdoor fireplace and sweeping views across the canyon.
After two years at sea with their family of five, a couple continues their tiny house lifestyle by renovating a rundown Airstream.
After two years at sea with their family of five, a couple continues their tiny house lifestyle by renovating a rundown Airstream.
The top priorities for Chalet M—a small, plywood cabin in the suburban area of São Lourenço da Serra in São Paulo, Brazil—were to ensure the lightest possible footprint on its forest site, and to maximize the experience of being one with nature for its owners.
The top priorities for Chalet M—a small, plywood cabin in the suburban area of São Lourenço da Serra in São Paulo, Brazil—were to ensure the lightest possible footprint on its forest site, and to maximize the experience of being one with nature for its owners.
Glass French Doors Open Into Living Space
Glass French Doors Open Into Living Space
The red furniture system contains the kitchen and a large bookshelf.
The red furniture system contains the kitchen and a large bookshelf.
Glazed garage doors by Renlita lift up to completely open the home to nature.
Glazed garage doors by Renlita lift up to completely open the home to nature.
Tanya, Chris, Jackson, and Zeke spend much of their day outside.
Tanya, Chris, Jackson, and Zeke spend much of their day outside.
Rainbow Estate is a luxurious vacation rental located in Maui, hosting gorgeous Pacific Ocean views. This four bedroom estate has an ability to sleep up to 10 guests in comfort, surrounded by a host of fun vacation amenities. The King Master Suite is divine with a deluxe en suite bathroom and complete privacy. The two private Queen suites are lovely and share a luxurious bathroom. The fourth bedroom is loft-style with two Double beds; perfect for children, and adjacent to the indoor Movie Theater.
Rainbow Estate is a luxurious vacation rental located in Maui, hosting gorgeous Pacific Ocean views. This four bedroom estate has an ability to sleep up to 10 guests in comfort, surrounded by a host of fun vacation amenities. The King Master Suite is divine with a deluxe en suite bathroom and complete privacy. The two private Queen suites are lovely and share a luxurious bathroom. The fourth bedroom is loft-style with two Double beds; perfect for children, and adjacent to the indoor Movie Theater.
“In this house, the roof is the only facade—the rest is dissolved beneath it.” —Architect Aljoša Dekleva
“In this house, the roof is the only facade—the rest is dissolved beneath it.” —Architect Aljoša Dekleva
Makai’s structural steel components were designed by Mark Donofrio and affixed to the lava at four points. The kitchen contains a Kohler sink and pot racks from IKEA. "Because of the angle of the lava, it’s asymmetrical," says architect Erin Moore.
Makai’s structural steel components were designed by Mark Donofrio and affixed to the lava at four points. The kitchen contains a Kohler sink and pot racks from IKEA. "Because of the angle of the lava, it’s asymmetrical," says architect Erin Moore.
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the Kauai residence takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the Kauai residence takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
modern Hawaii beach house kitchen
modern Hawaii beach house kitchen
modern Hawaii beach house at night
modern Hawaii beach house at night

32 more saves

Set cover photo