The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
A close-up of the wood walls. Acoustic felt is set between the slats, which improve acoustics and hide doors and storage space. Here, the door pull to the master bedroom is hidden in the wall, which retracts like an accordion.
To further improve the acoustics of the open floor plan, a walnut-slatted, acoustic felt-backed dropped panel with integrated LEDs hangs above the kitchen island.
The in-law suite shares two walls with the main house to save construction and operation costs, but is equipped with a separate entrance, a private patio, and a full kitchen, living area, ensuite bedroom, and laundry.
Haciendas by Lake|Flato Architects are pure, boxy volumes that are topped with hipped or gabled roofs.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.