A+Z Design Studio, run by architect and production designer Attila F. Kovács and his art director and stylist wife, Zsuzsa Megyesi, became their own clients when they converted a four-story building that was once a weapons factory, into their home. Located in the southern part of Budapest, Hungary, Loft 19, their tower-like home, and the large factory complex date back to around 1913-1915 and have become protected industrial buildings. The space is quite unusual but they’ve made it all their own creating the perfect blend of design from Kovács’ childhood years (1950s-60s) with a contemporary spin. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
“I tend to dabble in things that are often kind of serious—weddings, luxury products, fine jewelry. I see no reason why a person can't be a little silly and have a good time with these things.”
Rose Pilkington for Electric Objects
Concrete cut-outs in the flooring allows for indoor plantings in this huge work/live warehouse in Antwerp. (Photo by Tim Van de Velde)
A colorful primary school in Switzerland: "Schulhaus Scherr", Zürich, 2003, Patrick Gmür Architekten.
A look at the Maui abode.
A far cry from minimalism, the renovated 900-square-foot Paris flat belonging to Nicolas Roche, a scion of the French furniture company Roche Bobois, is decked out with vivid hues and vintage furniture. A 1960s orange lamp by Luxus is suspended over the Warren Platner dining table and chairs. The 1950s rosewood glass cabinet is from Soriano. Pod Lens pendants by Ross Lovegrove for Luceplan hang from the ceiling.
Handmade in Morocco from locally sourced materials using a traditional, 150-year-old technique, these encaustic cement tiles from Popham Design are durable and non-toxic. We love the bright kelly green and bold hexagonal patterning.
Warm tones and soft surfaces characterize the living room of the R+F apartment in Bellem, Belgium. (Check back next week to see the full story of this converted factory building posted online!) With its inviting fireplace and piles of blankets, this cozy room is most alluring to design buffs that love a relaxing night in. You are driven and focused during the day, so the clean, hard, modern lines of this room appeal to your desire for organization; but when you come home, all you want is to curl up on the couch with a book or the TV remote to unwind from the stress of the day.
In the flat’s living room, midcentury modern art and furniture harmonize with the rich floor tiles, opulent molded ceilings. and original pine wood doors. Prints by Gordon Matta-Clark line the wall near a 1950s Danish dining table that’s paired with Eames chairs. A painting by Kuuti Lavonen hangs above a pink chair and ottoman by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
From Japanese company Yamazaki, the Recycling Bag Stand is an innovative accessory designed with urban living in mind. The simple accessory unfolds to a standing position that can hold several plastic bags—from grocery shopping, takeout, and other errands—enabling users to directly recycle plastic containers, cans, and other items into the bags.
The kitchen cabinetry echoes the new blue ceiling. The brick tile is from Heath Ceramics, as is the dinnerware. Behind the Viking stove is powder-coated corrugated metal (“Very trailer,” says the designer). The refrigerator is from Big Chill. On the table is a bowl by Victoria Morris.
This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
The new office makes the most of the exposed brick, tall ceilings, and large southfacing windows. "Because we are based in New York, we don’t have a ton of space," says Dots co-founder Patrick Moberg. "We wanted a clean, thoughtfully designed place to build and play games." Murphy interpreted these wishes into an aesthetic she describes as "traditional American office meets Scandinavian home."
Although Design Army is a technologically cutting edge design firm, projects still need to be handcrafted sometimes. An upper shelf holds their design awards overflow from the conference room and Pum's hats add a bit of swagger to the red head mannequins above.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
