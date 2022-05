Deltec Homes' philosophy of environmental protectionism begins at the factory. With 273 solar panels installed on the roof of the production facility, the company produces each home with 100-percent renewable energy. Deltec Homes also fosters a goal of zero landfill waste and currently diverts 80 percent of it away from the landfills by donating scrap wood to Habitat for Humanity and local organizations, Apple Country Woodcrafters and Wild South.