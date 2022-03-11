Alan Koch stands with Oleana in the north-side entry court. The tree-stump table is one of several examples of the home's raw and hand-hewn details, which offset the cool steel structure. On the glass is a graphic by artists Sarah Morris and Liam Gillick.
Michael and Aiko’s neighbor Allie Slemon lounges on top of her unit.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
There, a kitchen and dining area bleed into indoor and outdoor living spaces that have unobstructed views of the city skyline.
You enter the home across a spherical stone path evoking crossing a river on lily pads.
A poured concrete patio sits between the two buildings. “I wanted to include those expressed 'joint' lines as part of the design, so our very clever landscaper put a shallow cut along the concrete once it had cured,” says Murphy.
A glazed veranda on the flat’s west side offers a cozy spot to enjoy an espresso. The utilitarian table and chairs were purchased second-hand, while the lamp was custom designed.
Kelly and Ty did all the landscaping themselves, collecting driftwood and small stones from the beach and adding ferns and other native plants.
"The fire pit area seats four and is great for making s'mores," says Dianna.
The home features 200 square feet of outdoor living space that includes a bed swing, a fire pit area, a hot tub and a large gas grill.
The Lily Pad is a 280-square-foot shipping container home located near Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio.
Expansive doors open to cozy sitting area outdoors.
The bathrooms tend to feature a slightly more muted color palette, with classic square mosaic tiles in variegated colors for added texture and life on the walls and floor.
A view of the entry from inside. A mid-century palette and simple modern graphic of warm walnut, textured glass, painted door, and stained wood door jambs.
A custom dining table made by the owner is surrounded with vintage Eames chairs and topped with a vintage Louis Poulsen PH Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen. The metal sideboard is from Muji, and the paneling is original.
The space is now defined by a contrasting coat of Benjamin Moore Witching Hour. The cozy niche contains a vintage Overman loveseat and Pholc wall sconce.
The minimal material palette extends into the bathroom with muted tiles and clean lines.
In the living room, Fred sits beneath Tom Wesselmann’s Claire’s Valentine Banner, from 1973. A George Nelson Yellow Marshmallow sofa from 1956 joins a Darrell Landrum coffee table, also from the 1950s, and a pair of Verner Panton Cone chairs.
The designers painted beams and columns a pale shade of pink that contrasts with olive green walls and chairs in the dining room.
Opening to the home's main entrance on the upper level, a large red sliding door—one of three—is painted Gypsy Red by Sherwin-Williams. To the left is the kitchen and dining space, and to the right is the living room and studio.
The library and home office space were painted a bold shade of black. The red leather Golfo dei Poeti lounge chair is by Matteo Grassi.
Foscarini Binic Lamps perfectly match the couple's color palette and playful style.
A vintage table and chairs ground the dining room, which features art by Chaz Bear (also known as Chazwick Bundick).
For the dining area, Martin co-designed the custom American oak table with local carpenters and a design shop called Broca Muebles. The pendants are by Jaime Hayon for &Tradition, and were brought back from a trip to Europe.
Martin designed the sofa with a local fabrication studio called Helmut.
The wood flooring is the original 1930 slavonia oak, rescued and refinished.
24d-Studio removed the ceiling and exposed the wooden beams to give the residence a lofty feel.
Natural light streams throughout the second floor thanks to the structural arch walls, which “subdivide the residential program without obscuring light and views.”
The couple’s sleek, stainless-steel kitchen is made by Sanwa Company. A pendant light from the firm’s lighting collection hangs over the dining table.
The home is now known as the House of Many Arches, and the arches are the architects’ favorite part of the project.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.