At a renovated farmhouse in the Italian countryside, a crisp, modern white plaster fireplace and hearth infuse the interior with coziness and warmth. The firewood is stacked in a nearly-frameless niche next to the fireplace that is lined with metal, adding a bit of shine that contrasts with the rustic firewood and wood ceiling and beams above.
At a renovated farmhouse in the Italian countryside, a crisp, modern white plaster fireplace and hearth infuse the interior with coziness and warmth. The firewood is stacked in a nearly-frameless niche next to the fireplace that is lined with metal, adding a bit of shine that contrasts with the rustic firewood and wood ceiling and beams above.
The top floor holds the Chiavellis’ bedroom suite, with a dressing room and built-in spa. “The farmers dried their crops up here,” says Chiavelli. “We knew right away this was the spot that we wanted to have our own room.”
The top floor holds the Chiavellis’ bedroom suite, with a dressing room and built-in spa. “The farmers dried their crops up here,” says Chiavelli. “We knew right away this was the spot that we wanted to have our own room.”
By creating a desk out of roof beams, this home office perfectly integrates into an open-plan renovation of a Northern Italian farmhouse.
By creating a desk out of roof beams, this home office perfectly integrates into an open-plan renovation of a Northern Italian farmhouse.
Locally sourced Italian slate covers the ground floor rooms; the coat rack near the entrance is from Zanotta.
Locally sourced Italian slate covers the ground floor rooms; the coat rack near the entrance is from Zanotta.
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
The great room in the 2,800-square-foot house that architect Drew Lang designed for his family in the Hudson Woods development north of New York City features generous amounts of white oak, which he says is his favorite material.
The great room in the 2,800-square-foot house that architect Drew Lang designed for his family in the Hudson Woods development north of New York City features generous amounts of white oak, which he says is his favorite material.
Uses for the three rectilinear pavilions are distinctly categorized: The dining room and kitchen are located in the central volume; a guest bedroom and media room are situated in the west wing; the master bedroom and a bunk room, for the boys, are in the east wing.
Uses for the three rectilinear pavilions are distinctly categorized: The dining room and kitchen are located in the central volume; a guest bedroom and media room are situated in the west wing; the master bedroom and a bunk room, for the boys, are in the east wing.
A wood-burning stove from Harvia, of Finland, heats the sauna. The pavilion’s rough-cut pine walls are treated with tar, a preservative that yields a time-worn aesthetic.
A wood-burning stove from Harvia, of Finland, heats the sauna. The pavilion’s rough-cut pine walls are treated with tar, a preservative that yields a time-worn aesthetic.
Furniture adds a dose of texture and color to the minimal space. The living room features a HAY Mags Module sofa, Moroso Take a Line for a Walk fauteuil, Moroso Phoenix Table, and Flos Glo-Ball Lamp.
Furniture adds a dose of texture and color to the minimal space. The living room features a HAY Mags Module sofa, Moroso Take a Line for a Walk fauteuil, Moroso Phoenix Table, and Flos Glo-Ball Lamp.
"It was supposed to be as naked as possible," says Alexandru Popescu, one of the members of R3Architetti who helped design and build the 3 Vaults apartment. "The furniture is absolutely included in the architecture; it’s more like an indoor landscape instead of a typical open plan." The kitchen exemplifies their approach, with textured concrete walls contrasting with wood panels and salvaged industrial lighting. The table, custom built by R3Architetti, is made in part from pipes procured from one of their fathers, a plumber.
"It was supposed to be as naked as possible," says Alexandru Popescu, one of the members of R3Architetti who helped design and build the 3 Vaults apartment. "The furniture is absolutely included in the architecture; it’s more like an indoor landscape instead of a typical open plan." The kitchen exemplifies their approach, with textured concrete walls contrasting with wood panels and salvaged industrial lighting. The table, custom built by R3Architetti, is made in part from pipes procured from one of their fathers, a plumber.
The cabinets are from Ikea, the range is by GE, and the Jenn-Air refrigerator is tucked unobtrusively into the pantry wall. The troweled concrete floor was poured in place by the builder, Peter Knudsen.
The cabinets are from Ikea, the range is by GE, and the Jenn-Air refrigerator is tucked unobtrusively into the pantry wall. The troweled concrete floor was poured in place by the builder, Peter Knudsen.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
Ambient lighting is provided throughout the grounds but cause no light pollution or infringement on the environment. An upscale restaurant and lounge bar are also available for guests to enjoy.
Ambient lighting is provided throughout the grounds but cause no light pollution or infringement on the environment. An upscale restaurant and lounge bar are also available for guests to enjoy.
The modular suites continue to provide guests with direct contact with the surroundings using huge floor-to-ceiling windows. Privacy is upheld as each unit can only be accessed from the back.
The modular suites continue to provide guests with direct contact with the surroundings using huge floor-to-ceiling windows. Privacy is upheld as each unit can only be accessed from the back.
Set cover photo