Project Name: Island House Website: http://www.2by4.nl/language/en/
La Quimera House
The 1967 beach house—which underwent a meticulous renovation by Bates Masi, the original architect’s firm—is listed as an exclusive holiday rental along the coast of Long Island in New York.
“People scold us if we don’t raise the kite,” says Holm (sitting with Kiehl,). From the bench outside, the couple can wave to friends passing in boats and make use of the long summer evenings.
When renovating a house in McAllen, Texas, for his brother-in-law’s family, architect Luis López designed an overhang with concrete beams that protects the front entrance from the area’s frequent rain. A large front window was inserted to provide views through the house to the backyard.
Stephen Waddell and Isabel Kunigk worked with architect D’Arcy Jones to breathe new life into their “dank old” structure. The couple chose to sacrifice square footage inside in order to make the most of outdoor space.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
In 2015, Vipp introduced a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter. It's equipped with a freestanding island from the brand's kitchen line.
For a cost-conscious 2,000-square-foot renovation located 30 minutes outside of Austin, Texas, architect Nick Deaver took a look around for inspiration. He spied galvanized metal cladding on the region’s sheds and co-opted the inexpensive, resilient material for his own design.
The large windows let in fresh breezes and provide an opportunity for the owners to jump out of the house and into the water.
Brian and Joni Buzarde’s self-designed home sits on a customized chassis by PJ Trailers that’s just eight and a half feet wide. The 236-square-foot trailer is clad in cedar.
Concrete Hanging Lamps by Renate Vos
Torcuato House Pavilion
The Li Yuan Library’s coffered walls provide a built-in storage solutions for all those books. Li Xiaodong, Li Yuan Library, Jiaojiehe Village, Huirou, Beijing, China. Photo by Li Xiaodong Atelier.
One side of the building contains two simple bedrooms and a bathroom. The other, larger side houses the open-plan living area, kitchen, covered deck with fireplace, and additional bedroom. The deck-hallway that runs the length of the building is partially covered, but the decking boards and inset fiberglass door panels allow air and light to penetrate. The architects wanted to suggest that moving between the different living spaces involved a trip through nature, as it does in traditional camping.
Rustic Dream
