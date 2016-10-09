The floors are covered in two-foot square Nextra Piombo tiles by Monocibec. A U-Turn chair designed by Niels Bendtsen echoes the crisp, sculptural qualities of the interior spaces.
At the top of the stairs, a panorama of the Glen Park neighborhood is revealed.
The house’s central staircase is encased in oak paneling, which brings added warmth and texture to the ground floor. The wide steps rise to the second floor, which houses three bedrooms and bathrooms.
Locally sourced Italian slate covers the ground floor rooms; the coat rack near the entrance is from Zanotta.
The interiors were designed by Landes's mother, Catalina Echavarria. Finding inspiration in Balinese craftsmanship, she incorporated materials like exotic salvaged wood, bamboo, rattan, and handmade linen.
The ground level contains the living and dining spaces. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, plus the master suite.
At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.