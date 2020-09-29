The light-filled living room features a Kasota limestone fireplace. The slab stones were “fleuri” cut across the grain for a swirl effect, then sandblasted to age.
To extend the living room view, the architects used corner glass, eliminating the need to use a jamb or corner post that would have interrupted the landscape.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
The doors and windows are framed in plaster, which the owners formed, sanded, and finished themselves. The slightly uneven finish gives the home a handcrafted feel that contrasts with the sleekly finished timber work.
Floor plan of Lake Pepin Farmhouse by TEA2 Architects
Pellegrino designed the running bond tile layout seen in the guest bathroom's shower, which features two inset shelves delineated by gray stone tiles laid in a stack bond pattern.
The kitchen faucet is the Vola KV1 mixer in black matte and the sink is the Abey SOHO Sink in black.
The interior doorway was widened and generous glass exterior doors installed to connect the room to the revitalized barbecue and pool area. The dining room retains the inset fish tank in the wall (not pictured).
The backsplash is a tarnished sheet of bronze. Raft Stools by Norm Architects provide understated seating.
The kitchen counters are Pietra Gray marble, which complements the refinement of the spotted gum timber joinery.
Floor plan of Hemlock Ave Home by Chioco Design
Level-one floor plan of Culver City Case Study House by Woods + Dangaran
“My favorite space in the home might be the master shower,” says Joseph. “The skylight covers the entire shower, and when there is a full moon you don’t even need a light. I find it to be a very peaceful and calming space.”
The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
The nursery on the first floor is situated directly above the guest bedroom on the ground floor. The two bathrooms are also stacked to allow for efficient structural, mechanical, and plumbing systems.
The Heath Tile kitchen backsplash features the Alabaster colorway of the Mural series, which features six different glaze blends. The subtle variation complements the plasterwork and white oak timber used throughout the interior.
A peek into the master bath.
Mexican encaustic tiles with a geometric floral pattern from Mosaicos Terra line the bathroom in Austin’s studio, where a full-height window near the wall-mounted shower provides a view to the expansive outdoor scenery. A vintage kewpie doll sculpture sits atop the custom terrazzo-and-granite counter; the steel mirror is from Artes de México.
The house has the feel of a refined barn: The kitchen flows into the dining area, then into a den. The two PISE “chimneys” serve to demarcate the transitions and visually unite the space.
The woven wire steel mesh presents a semi-transparent sheath to the interiors.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.
As we were driving around, I spotted this incredible gabion fence. Massive and perfectly arranged, the fence surrounded a privately owned community events space.
Solar panels are affixed to the garage roof, which is angled to maximize exposure.
Architect Georg van Gass adds a delicately poised cantilevered exterior wall that appears to slice the deck in half. Photo by: Elsa Young
The ToDD Residence
Nighttime hikes often end at the the “cowboy” hot tub where Smith soaks his feet: two nested Hastings galvanized livestock feeders. The tub is surrounded by a Veranda faux-wood deck and fed with hot water from the house’s solar hot-water system.
Balnarring Retreat is a minimal residence located in Victoria, Australia, designed by Branch Studio Architects. The retreat embraces a low-tech aesthetic towards the operation of the building itself, fully embodying the idea of retreat and slowing down. Celebrating craftsmanship and integrity of materiality instead of technology, every wall of the building have been designed to contain components that manually fold, open and close to manipulate the space and transform the program of the building.
If pink walls aren’t your thing, consider pink tile in a graphic grid offset with other materials, colors, and textures, like matte-black fittings and wood cabinetry. Together, they give the room a modern edge.
The house has no mechanical ventilation, only Hunter ceiling fans and opposing awning windows.
The Scyon Axon cladding of this gabled Melbourne addition gleams at midday. Designer Dan Gayfer punctuated the facade with sliding glass doors and a row of windows to fill the narrow home with sunlight.
In the master bedroom, the same perforated material that was used in the bathroom gives a sense of sunlight filtering through leaves.
Install smart storage. Keep your kitchen clean, neat, and clutter-free with smart storage so that pots, pans, small appliances, and utensils are out of sight and out of mind.
