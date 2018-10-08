Open Kitchen blends modern and organic finishes for functionality and warmth. New skylight above floods the space with daylight. Appliances: Monogram by GE; Cabinet Finishes: Matte Lacquer and Natural Walnut by Semi-Handmade; Countertops: Statuario Nuvo by Caesarstone; Backsplash: Made by Ann Sacks.
This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)
Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.
Give your IKEA furniture a quick facelift with these DIY tips—guaranteed to transform your basic pieces into custom, eye-catching furniture in less than an hour, tops.