Magasin is a minimal accessories collection created by Switzerland-based designer Carlo Clopath. The collection comprises of containers, vases, and pedestals made from ash, glass, and stone for offices and homes. The geometrical (square, round) forms are based on specific functions found in an office (A4) or in a home, kitchen (food). All containers are combining the rectangular and the circular plan resulting in soft, rounded volumes: the round and the rectangular containers are equally produced starting with five planks assembled to an open box. The initial form (box) is perceptible due to five clear joint lines and different grain development: the round boxes are additionally visually divided in four segments due to light and shadow creating a difference in brightness between each segment – a subtle ornament. The production method reminds of the craft of a cooper (bucket): a container is produced by assembling repeatedly a same wooden segment. The accessories are conceived for sorting or storing in the office and kitchen or as a decorative element for living.
Tabula is a series of minimal trays created by Italy-based designer Mario Ferrarini for Antoniolupi. Tabula is a series of small plates and trays to help organize the bathroom and particularly the area around the basin. However, they can be used in other rooms around the house to accommodate objects and accessories for everyday use. Tabula is at your service and organizes. Made in Flumood, the trays are hygienic, resistant, and pleasant to touch. In addition, they are modular and geometrical with subtly divided spaces.
The renovation of a 2,000-square-foot property updates a century-old design for a family of four. "We placed the kitchen at the center of the house to link with the dining room and the outdoor space," Moreau says. In the kitchen, a Wolf oven brings out the silver details in Coit’s Bianco Cararra backsplash and island. Hee bar stools by Hay are lined under the island.
For modern chefs on-the-go, Bosch appliances are expedient and efficient. The speed convection microwave marries the power of a convection oven with the convenience of a microwave, and the European-style steam convection oven cooks and reheats food in a way that retains its texture, taste, freshness, and nutrients. Their wall ovens have the option of a SideOpening door, a feature that provides better access to the oven cavity.
By foregoing a fixed dining table in favor of a large American walnut wood countertop by Cuisine Elysee, the couple is able to enjoy a open space with a clear view of the back of the house and the garden terrace outside.
