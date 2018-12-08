Office Dones del 36
Office Dones del 36
"I'm not trying to do anything new in my work," Spellman states. "I'm simply trying to do it in my own way, and I'm still figuring out what exactly 'my own way' is."
"I'm not trying to do anything new in my work," Spellman states. "I'm simply trying to do it in my own way, and I'm still figuring out what exactly 'my own way' is."
Office
Office
One of the walls hides a pull-out sofa and a wardrobe.
One of the walls hides a pull-out sofa and a wardrobe.
Dusty pink–painted wall storage at entryway
Dusty pink–painted wall storage at entryway
On the opposite side of the hallway, the storage wall bumps out to accommodate the television and entertainment systems and gains some hidden extra space from the former lot-line window niches.
On the opposite side of the hallway, the storage wall bumps out to accommodate the television and entertainment systems and gains some hidden extra space from the former lot-line window niches.
The streamlined wardrobe panels are also finished in oak.
The streamlined wardrobe panels are also finished in oak.
An elegant built-in shelf lies above the bed.
An elegant built-in shelf lies above the bed.
Marble is also used on the kitchen countertops. There are no visible door handles in the entire apartment—including the refrigerator.
Marble is also used on the kitchen countertops. There are no visible door handles in the entire apartment—including the refrigerator.
Nero Marquina marble is used in multiple rooms. In the living room, a strip of stone defines a bench that wraps around the space. Both the sofa and armchair are vintage.
Nero Marquina marble is used in multiple rooms. In the living room, a strip of stone defines a bench that wraps around the space. Both the sofa and armchair are vintage.
The 1,500-square-foot apartment is a Moscow-based couple's second home. The stately dining setup features a custom table and Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs. PSLAB is responsible for the lighting concept throughout.
The 1,500-square-foot apartment is a Moscow-based couple's second home. The stately dining setup features a custom table and Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs. PSLAB is responsible for the lighting concept throughout.
A soaped ash unit in the center of the apartment contains all of the storage, including the kitchen cabinets and a mirrored closet.
A soaped ash unit in the center of the apartment contains all of the storage, including the kitchen cabinets and a mirrored closet.
Photo caption: Additional storage was built along one angled wall of the bedroom loft and beneath the skylight.
Photo caption: Additional storage was built along one angled wall of the bedroom loft and beneath the skylight.
The two lofts are wrapped in maple carpentry, and the warmth of the material works with the compactness of the space to create the most intimate rooms in the apartment.
The two lofts are wrapped in maple carpentry, and the warmth of the material works with the compactness of the space to create the most intimate rooms in the apartment.
The living lounge opens to a small balcony.
The living lounge opens to a small balcony.
In the living room of the Barcelona apartment designer Elina Vila D’Acosta-Calheiros shares with her husband, Ginés Gorriz, Arne Jacobsen Swan chairs join a sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani. The cabinet is from Cappellini, as is the Marcel Wanders Big Shadow lamp.
In the living room of the Barcelona apartment designer Elina Vila D’Acosta-Calheiros shares with her husband, Ginés Gorriz, Arne Jacobsen Swan chairs join a sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani. The cabinet is from Cappellini, as is the Marcel Wanders Big Shadow lamp.
A handful of modernist classics—an Eames Lounge, a Bubble Lamp by George Nelson, and a shell armchair from Modernica—kit out the living room and kitchen.
A handful of modernist classics—an Eames Lounge, a Bubble Lamp by George Nelson, and a shell armchair from Modernica—kit out the living room and kitchen.
Photo Credit: McInturff Architects
Photo Credit: McInturff Architects
Architect Grant explains that the recessed orange wall with built-in storage shelving is a counterpoint to the view of Boston in the opposite direction.
Architect Grant explains that the recessed orange wall with built-in storage shelving is a counterpoint to the view of Boston in the opposite direction.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.

27 more saves

Set cover photo