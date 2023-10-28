SubscribeSign In
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
Sitting lightly above the eelgrass, this tiny dwelling serves as a port of entry for a family getaway on the Salish Sea.
Sitting lightly above the eelgrass, this tiny dwelling serves as a port of entry for a family getaway on the Salish Sea.
The sprawling Californian landscape and the wildness of the surrounding vegetation is perfectly offset by the geometric pattern of the tiles in shades of gray. The main patio is tiled using Techo-Bloc Diamond pavers in contrasting Smooth and Granitex textures, with a border of rectilinear Para slab and Raffinato cap around the pool. The Greyed Nickel color visually unites the variety of shapes to create a refined finish—add comfy chairs and a firepit and you’ve got a dreamy spot to watch the sunset.
The sprawling Californian landscape and the wildness of the surrounding vegetation is perfectly offset by the geometric pattern of the tiles in shades of gray. The main patio is tiled using Techo-Bloc Diamond pavers in contrasting Smooth and Granitex textures, with a border of rectilinear Para slab and Raffinato cap around the pool. The Greyed Nickel color visually unites the variety of shapes to create a refined finish—add comfy chairs and a firepit and you’ve got a dreamy spot to watch the sunset.
Emerald-green herringbone tile adds color to the roll-in shower of British TV presenter Sophie Morgan.
Emerald-green herringbone tile adds color to the roll-in shower of British TV presenter Sophie Morgan.