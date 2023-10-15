SubscribeSign In
Looking in the opposite direction reveals how designer Louis Béliveau of La Firme embraced the lack of light in this part of the apartment, instead emphasizing it with ample dark finishes, like the 1x1-inch Daltile on the floor. A mirrored wall does catch some sun from the living room windows. “From a design perspective, mirrors are a magical trick,” says Béliveau. “They're not too expensive and they basically double up the space, and bounce back any lighting.” The door opens to the hall bathroom.
The placement of windows and glazed doors was an essential part of the design. Each aperture is placed to intentionally frame views and provide a portal to the outside.
The home’s primary bathroom includes wood vanity, soaking tub, and operable windows overlooking southeastern vistas.
Upon entering and progressing deeper into the home, expansive windows lining the living room reveal dramatic views of the rolling Pennsylavania hills. In the summer, the cantilever at the south protects the living room from direct sunlight.
Elevation of kitchen cabinetry
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
Perry also cites the location as having helped set the tone for the project. "For Palm Beach, there was a simple equation: Sunshine + Palm Trees = A happy colorful home," Perry explains.
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
The clear roof is made from polycarbonate panels.
