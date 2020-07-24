The kitchen and dining area features wraparound pocket sliding doors for easy indoor/outdoor living. The master bedroom's balcony receives extra privacy with the wood feature.
"The home centers around a vertical courtyard that connects all three volumes, along with adjacent terraced gardens," he says. This feature brings light into every room of the home, including the basement, while also keeping them cool.
“The materials are natural, durable, yet contrast in their relation to one another,” he says. "Ultimately, we wanted to balance the crispness of the architecture, like concrete, with the warmer edges of the wood."
"Arriving at a second floor should not be to a hallway but to a room where the family can gather and be together with lots of natural light," he says.
The upstairs landing features an office, sitting area, and enough storage for a family of four.
"The kitchen is the heart of the home, where we can enjoy the simplicity of being together as a family," Montalba says.
On the rare occasion that the weather is chilly, an expansive concrete fireplace can warm up the living area.
Montalba’s biggest challenge was making sure that his four-bedroom home didn't look too large from the street.
Covered patios along the basement level offer shaded areas for entertaining. The structure’s orientation provides optimal views of the Sonoran Desert.
“The master bedroom is tucked into the trees, which kind of anchors the whole composition and is also appropriate because it’s more private,” says Haesloop. It also provides the couple with a shower that looks out into the woods.
Steve Jocz and Jessy Moss make the case that their 1960s home is a forgotten William F. Cody design.