For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
The guesthouse has similar built-ins and is outfitted with a reproduction rotating sconce by Serge Mouille and rugs by Stephanie Odegard.
The guesthouse has similar built-ins and is outfitted with a reproduction rotating sconce by Serge Mouille and rugs by Stephanie Odegard.
The living room is furnished with vintage items, including a leather-and-chrome chair by Suekichi Uchida and a stacking stool by Florence Knoll.
The living room is furnished with vintage items, including a leather-and-chrome chair by Suekichi Uchida and a stacking stool by Florence Knoll.
At Sea Ranch, a half-century-old enclave of rugged modernist houses on the Northern California coast, a new home captures the spirit of its surroundings. The client, a couple, were guided by the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. Lovers of Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, the architects made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house "was very crisp and clean," he says. "This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi." Together, the Cor-Ten steel and board-form concrete give the exterior a weathered look.
At Sea Ranch, a half-century-old enclave of rugged modernist houses on the Northern California coast, a new home captures the spirit of its surroundings. The client, a couple, were guided by the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. Lovers of Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, the architects made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house "was very crisp and clean," he says. "This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi." Together, the Cor-Ten steel and board-form concrete give the exterior a weathered look.
A seamless deck at the central level extends the living areas. The house is orientated directly to the east to maximize daylighting and views.
A seamless deck at the central level extends the living areas. The house is orientated directly to the east to maximize daylighting and views.
The internal bedroom windows look out over the void in the living room. The yellow shutters can be closed for privacy.
The internal bedroom windows look out over the void in the living room. The yellow shutters can be closed for privacy.
The solid ceramic fireplace in the downstairs living room can hold heat overnight.
The solid ceramic fireplace in the downstairs living room can hold heat overnight.
The home is elevated above a carport, which can also be used as a covered semi-outdoor living space in the summer.
The home is elevated above a carport, which can also be used as a covered semi-outdoor living space in the summer.
The dark blue facade is punctuated by a single cedar-clad wall that faces the deck and forms a timber nook that is protected from prevailing winds.
The dark blue facade is punctuated by a single cedar-clad wall that faces the deck and forms a timber nook that is protected from prevailing winds.
The majority of the house is clad in inky blue metal—a durable, low-maintenance material.
The majority of the house is clad in inky blue metal—a durable, low-maintenance material.
An aerial view shows the layout of the Moliving units.
An aerial view shows the layout of the Moliving units.
The bedroom shifts to a more rustic dark-stained wood panel, surrounding the sleeping area and flowing onto the deck.
The bedroom shifts to a more rustic dark-stained wood panel, surrounding the sleeping area and flowing onto the deck.
The desk and bedroom are complete with dark wood paneling that distinguishes it from the brighter living area.
The desk and bedroom are complete with dark wood paneling that distinguishes it from the brighter living area.
A rear deck equipped with Adirondack chairs flows seamlessly from the bedroom's bay windows.
A rear deck equipped with Adirondack chairs flows seamlessly from the bedroom's bay windows.
The desk design integrates the work area into the bed's headboard and takes advantage of the lakeside view.
The desk design integrates the work area into the bed's headboard and takes advantage of the lakeside view.
The Moliving cabins are prefabricated steel structures insulated with spray foam and clad in composite wood panels.
The Moliving cabins are prefabricated steel structures insulated with spray foam and clad in composite wood panels.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
The staircase’s redwood handrails were stripped down and reused as exterior window trim. Underneath the stairs, a little cutout was created for the couple’s cat.
The staircase’s redwood handrails were stripped down and reused as exterior window trim. Underneath the stairs, a little cutout was created for the couple’s cat.
The couple took their time cherry-picking furnishings, decor, and art.
The couple took their time cherry-picking furnishings, decor, and art.
In the all-white space, the architects defined gathering places with the use of black tones. In the living room, they created a fireplace surround by cutting and arranging 2' x 4' tile into a geometric quilt pattern.
In the all-white space, the architects defined gathering places with the use of black tones. In the living room, they created a fireplace surround by cutting and arranging 2' x 4' tile into a geometric quilt pattern.
Brit and Daniel embraced elements that were original to the A-frame—like the wood stove.
Brit and Daniel embraced elements that were original to the A-frame—like the wood stove.
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.
"When you check out houses like Aladino's old one or the barns where people work, the construction systems or the treatment of materials are very elementary and intuitive, and therein lies the value of these operations,
"When you check out houses like Aladino's old one or the barns where people work, the construction systems or the treatment of materials are very elementary and intuitive, and therein lies the value of these operations,
The five interior rooms are separated by central doorways.
The five interior rooms are separated by central doorways.
In the storage area for the park, shown here, a wide section of the roof slides open to easily handle equipment and the high beams can be used as a rack for materials.
In the storage area for the park, shown here, a wide section of the roof slides open to easily handle equipment and the high beams can be used as a rack for materials.
Inside, variations in height and finishes distinguish the spaces.
Inside, variations in height and finishes distinguish the spaces.
The rhythm of the roof created by the boards and vertical beams is expressed on both the interior and the exterior.
The rhythm of the roof created by the boards and vertical beams is expressed on both the interior and the exterior.
The natural landscape becomes part of the architecture of Los Terrenos.
The natural landscape becomes part of the architecture of Los Terrenos.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
Named Los Terrenos, meaning The Terrains, this retreat in Monterrey, Mexico, was designed by Mexico City–based architect Tatiana Bilbao to reflect the lush woodland hillside it sits on. The dwelling consists of two volumes made of rammed earth, terracotta clay bricks, and a facade clad in mirrored glass.
Named Los Terrenos, meaning The Terrains, this retreat in Monterrey, Mexico, was designed by Mexico City–based architect Tatiana Bilbao to reflect the lush woodland hillside it sits on. The dwelling consists of two volumes made of rammed earth, terracotta clay bricks, and a facade clad in mirrored glass.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
The renovation by architect Paul McKean opened up the kitchen to the rest of the living room, without losing the original furnace, which is part of the home’s rustic-meets-modern charm.
The renovation by architect Paul McKean opened up the kitchen to the rest of the living room, without losing the original furnace, which is part of the home’s rustic-meets-modern charm.
The homes can be bought together or separately, and delivered to the parcel of a customer's choice.
The homes can be bought together or separately, and delivered to the parcel of a customer's choice.
My Kalmus was designed with a workspace in mind. A cast-iron stove, electric heater, and terrace can be added to the basic structure.
My Kalmus was designed with a workspace in mind. A cast-iron stove, electric heater, and terrace can be added to the basic structure.
The most popular cabin, My Milla, is a two-floor structure that has space for a living area, kitchen, and bathroom.
The most popular cabin, My Milla, is a two-floor structure that has space for a living area, kitchen, and bathroom.

80 more saves

Set cover photo