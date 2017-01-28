[Cylinder collection : Abandoned Air] using a gas charger. Air pollution has become a serious issue in recent years due to the excessive presence of pollutants in the atmosphere. The nitrogen gas charger which is needed in a whipping dispenser is dumped in many cafes and has a sleek color and shape. During the year, I have collected various gas cylinders from Starbucks and worked on different art works. Among these, I made an assembly furniture without the use of glue. I designed a production method using reusable stainless cylinder for mother nature. Through this project, I wanted to symbolically capture the mitigation of pollutant emissions in the unpolluted atmosphere.