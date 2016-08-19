The bedroom is outfitted with a bed and side table from Ikea.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
A finished attic can be the perfect spot for a private—and quiet—home office.
Light floods the second floor master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows are buffered by adjacent steel mesh wall. A Modloft Ludlow platform bed anchors the room, and Pablo Designs bedside table lamps delicately punctuate the minimal space.
Two bedrooms separated by sliding doors occupy the partial second story.
