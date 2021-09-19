The office houses the letter “U" as well as cameras.
The office houses the letter “U" as well as cameras.
Art by Mayumi Oda
Art by Mayumi Oda
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
An outdoor dining area is shaded by a mesh canopy suspended by old drilling pipes.
An outdoor dining area is shaded by a mesh canopy suspended by old drilling pipes.
The site includes a boat shed and a tractor the family uses to pull their boat to and from the ramp.
The site includes a boat shed and a tractor the family uses to pull their boat to and from the ramp.
Set cover photo