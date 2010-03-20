Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
k
Keith Shore
Follow
Latest
10
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
Underdone
At least 19 unfinished renovation projects currently reside within the crotchety old puzzle box of a house that I share with my...
d
Dan Maginn
Oakland Aesthetics
Perfectly content in San Francisco, the Pfeiffers couldn't help falling in love with a charming mid-century house, across the Bay...
Aaron Britt
Opened House
A few years after moving into their stocky, cavelike 1970s bi-level 20 miles southeast of Milwaukee, JJ and Eric Edstrom decided...
b
Brendan Crain
Affordable Modern House Built with Sheer Determination
With a very limited budget and no construction experience, Lucky and Kim Diaz overhauled a wreck of a house into a sweet,...
a
Amara Holstein
Double Time
The last time Blake Trabulsi and Allison Orr had a party at their house in Austin, Texas, it lasted until 5 a.m. Observes...
f
Fred A. Bernstein
Slanted and Enchanted
Taking inspiration from barns, warehouses, Case Study Houses, and Japanese residential architecture, architect Marcus Lee and his...
d
Dominic Bradbury