Sara works in the kitchen, which contains a propane cooktop from Wolf and a propane refrigerator by Dometic. The louvered windows are from the Glass Guru and the porcelain tile is from Daltile.
For the Knoxville-based CEO of environmentally-focused marketing firm the Shelton Group, building an off-the-grid lakefront pavilion in Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, wasn’t so simple. With the help of architect Brandon Pace, she built a small prefabricated cabin on a “funky piece of property” on Norris Lake, a man-made reservoir.
Sophia and Henry Jungbauer planned and toiled for over four years to bring their sustainable tiny home to life.
With a clever arrangement comprising a cottage and a primary residence, local design firm ORA gives a family outdoor access at every turn.
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
Completed in 10 months on a flat meadow atop a wooded bluff near the Cousins River estuary, the energy-efficient residence emphasizes indoor/outdoor living for a pair of nature lovers.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
Burnt cedar, Japanese cypress plywood, and mortar create a trio of contrasting yet simple surface textures that breathe a relaxed vibe into the Muji Hut.
Inspired by a picture of a lunar lander, naval architect Kurt Hughes designed and built a 250-square-foot tiny house that perches in the shrub-steppe landscape of Eastern Washington and serves as his weekend getaway on a remote plot next to the Columbia River. Constructed with plywood, foam and fiberglass (with the same strength as A36 steel), the compact dwelling is epoxy encapsulated (and therefore fire-proof). Hughes painted the exterior white to protect against UV damage. A galley kitchen, a bathroom, a breakfast nook, a lower-level bedroom (accessed via a ship ladder) and plenty of storage comprise the interior. Hughes also incorporated an outdoor deck and a clear geodesic dome that tops the structure and floods the interior with natural light.
These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
A young couple, their son, and two rescue beagles model a grounded lifestyle from their Venice, California tiny home.
Joel and Rachel Binkerd transformed a 1998 International Bluebird bus into a tiny home on wheels.
Multiple Hytte cabins can be clustered together to create a village layout.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
Named after its rooftop photovoltaic panels, the Solar Studio is the first completed build in NODE’s customizable Trillium Series.
“One of the most important problems we had to deal with was how we used the space available,” says Bene. “We installed a sliding door between the interior and the open rear deck, which saved a lot of space and means that the door never blocks the view or the way.”
Passing the rain garden on your way back to the house, watch out for the local wildlife, from herds of deer to soaring eagles, to the local Bengal cat. The rain garden is the Barn Gallery's most talked about landscaping feature;  if you're lucky enough to be there when it rains you can see it in action.... Sustainability is exemplified by the rough fir siding, re-purposed from an old movie prop storage warehouse in Los Angeles. Every piece of reclaimed wood and metal inside or outside the house has a story to tell.
Connoisseurs of living tiny, Heather and Kevin Fritz started their own design-build business to offer truly custom solutions.
The husband-and-wife duo gave the 500-square-foot space a complete overhaul, from rewiring electricity to refinishing the wood flooring.
Carved by master craftsman Amadou in Mali, Africa, these small-batch goods make use of discarded redwood and blackwood.
At 23 years old, self-taught designer Mariah Hoffman set out to craft her own 156-square-foot sanctuary.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
Studio Puisto Architects craft a calming retreat for nature lovers in a secluded Finnish forest.
“When I first got down to this site, the boulder that is now along the walkway blew me away, as did the one outside of our bedroom,” Peck says. “I knew immediately that’s where the house should be located.”
Architects Delavegacanolasso expand a client’s work-from-home office space by adding a Cor-Ten steel prefab to the backyard.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
The home’s small footprint can be efficiently heated and cooled, and the windows and cutouts above the barn door provide passive ventilation.
A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
A pitched roof optimizes the RPA LivingHome 1 for solar panels.
