After: The team introduced a three-level void that brings light into the different floors. Here, a study with a built-in desk benefits from the natural light and preserved architectural features, like the stained glass windows and the door.
The property is a picture-perfect postcard of American pop culture and 1970s style.
The South-African born Nando's chicken chain has over 1000 outlets in 30 countries, including over 30 in the United States, displaying the world's largest collection of contemporary South African art hanging on its walls. Its UK restaurants have some 7,300 works on display, part of a 17,000-piece collection.
Avava Prefab Tiny House has brought design and drafting solutions to Hawaii homeowners, real estate investors, and contractors.
Tom Givone’s clients, Rose and Steve Smith, teach overseas and have owned their house for 26 years. They intended to fix it up slowly and retire there. As one problem led to another, they reached a point when they felt their only option, as Rose put it, was to “burn it down.”
The home, clad in natural Australian timber, enjoys a sense of lightness thanks to slender columns that let it float over the dunes. The driveway and entry, at the rear of the building, have an understated design to build to the interior's magnificent ocean views. Firm director Phil Snowdon explains, “By creating an architectural form that draws your eye and leads you up the steep driveway, we could engage new visitors in a welcoming process that first reveals the object and then slowly reveals the main event, being the view."
The cabin’s concept was simple: To create a cabin that is small and sparse yet spatially rich. The 55-square-meter (592-square-foot) cabin, commissioned by a private client and completed in 2016, comprises a large living room, bedroom, ski room, and small annex with a utility room. It functions off the water and electricity grids.
Rich and his girlfriend Arielle sit on an IKEA sofa; the windows are from Charleston Glass.
The trio of pendant lamps hanging above the counter came from Schoolhouse Electric Co. and were reworked by Peyton Avrett to fit the width of the header beam to which they are attached. The bar stools were gifted from a friend.
The town of Lisse in the West Netherlands is famous for the 2 billion tulips it grows each year. The colorful flowers bloom each March and peak in late April, before they're harvested and sold throughout the world. Reprinted with permission from Overview by Benjamin Grant, copyright (c) 2016. Published by Amphoto Books, a division of Penguin Random House, Inc. Images (c) 2016 by DigitalGlobe, Inc.
A view of two swirling highways in Jacksonville, Florida. Reprinted with permission from Overview by Benjamin Grant, copyright (c) 2016. Published by Amphoto Books, a division of Penguin Random House, Inc. Images (c) 2016 by DigitalGlobe, Inc.
