Today, as in the 1970s, the central courtyard is an oasis within the city. Along with a pool, the area is also home to a market-centric restaurant. For architect Javier Sanchez of JSa Arquitectura, the transformation from motel to (boutique) hotel began with "urban-archeological work," as his team researched the structure's past lives. Digging through decades' worth of renovations, and, virtually, through Google Images, they found inspiration in the relaxed poolside glamour of the interior courtyard in its heyday—then updated it by losing dated touches like the AstroTurf patio and by streamlining the swimming pool into a modern, glass-edged refuge.
Today, as in the 1970s, the central courtyard is an oasis within the city. Along with a pool, the area is also home to a market-centric restaurant. For architect Javier Sanchez of JSa Arquitectura, the transformation from motel to (boutique) hotel began with "urban-archeological work," as his team researched the structure's past lives. Digging through decades' worth of renovations, and, virtually, through Google Images, they found inspiration in the relaxed poolside glamour of the interior courtyard in its heyday—then updated it by losing dated touches like the AstroTurf patio and by streamlining the swimming pool into a modern, glass-edged refuge.
The Woodman's Tree House stands interwoven into the landscape in Dorset as part of a larger luxury camping site.
The Woodman's Tree House stands interwoven into the landscape in Dorset as part of a larger luxury camping site.
Starting at $179,000, the C6 is a three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,232-square-foot home outfitted with comfort and sustainability in mind. According to Glenn, hitting that magic number was the biggest challenge of designing this home, but, “a combination of smart, selective design and really careful material design” helped make his longtime dream of a cost-effective home a reality.
Starting at $179,000, the C6 is a three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,232-square-foot home outfitted with comfort and sustainability in mind. According to Glenn, hitting that magic number was the biggest challenge of designing this home, but, “a combination of smart, selective design and really careful material design” helped make his longtime dream of a cost-effective home a reality.
In London, students from the Architectural Association used beech trees leftover from thinning a forest at their school’s Dorset campus to craft a delicately framed shelter. Via Dezeen
In London, students from the Architectural Association used beech trees leftover from thinning a forest at their school’s Dorset campus to craft a delicately framed shelter. Via Dezeen
The Food Zone Fine-tuning your cooking and dining areas pays off in more ways than just saving resources. As in other functional zones, their success starts with awareness: Where exactly does your food come from? Where exactly does your trash go after you haul it to the curb? Playing an active role in your family’s food cycle can be eye-opening, and it often helps spark an interest in improving other house zones.
The Food Zone Fine-tuning your cooking and dining areas pays off in more ways than just saving resources. As in other functional zones, their success starts with awareness: Where exactly does your food come from? Where exactly does your trash go after you haul it to the curb? Playing an active role in your family’s food cycle can be eye-opening, and it often helps spark an interest in improving other house zones.
Universities and street-smart organizations are collaborating to help meet urban communities' need for livable and affordable dwellings. In one example, the Georgia Tech School of Architecture teamed with Resource Furniture and Architecture for Humanity for a juried competition in which student entrants designed interiors for Net Zero Energy House prototypes. Principles will discuss the first-place entry onstage.
Universities and street-smart organizations are collaborating to help meet urban communities' need for livable and affordable dwellings. In one example, the Georgia Tech School of Architecture teamed with Resource Furniture and Architecture for Humanity for a juried competition in which student entrants designed interiors for Net Zero Energy House prototypes. Principles will discuss the first-place entry onstage.
"It only cost about $48,000 to build, which was incredibly cheap," says Turner of the Stealth Barn. "We got the Timber Frame Company to supply the shell, then we clad it and fitted out the interior and windows ourselves. The idea was to take the archetypal black tar-painted agricultural building and make an almost childlike icon of that."
"It only cost about $48,000 to build, which was incredibly cheap," says Turner of the Stealth Barn. "We got the Timber Frame Company to supply the shell, then we clad it and fitted out the interior and windows ourselves. The idea was to take the archetypal black tar-painted agricultural building and make an almost childlike icon of that."
Set cover photo