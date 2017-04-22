The owners’ goal was to transform the 19th-century building into a bold single-family residence. Historical architectural details were made modern with a striking black facade, while inside, a flexible living space that opens into an exterior garden enables a simplified lifestyle.
The guesthouse has similar built-ins and is outfitted with a reproduction rotating sconce by Serge Mouille and rugs by Stephanie Odegard.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
While you’re there, make sure to try out activities or sports that take advantage of the incredible natural surroundings. You’ll be able to rent a boat, kayak, snow shoes, a bicycle, or fishing and diving equipment. You can even sign up for a group fishing trip or have a chance to see the winter lights.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
Ground, Yale University New Haven, Connecticut The new Ground cafe, at Yale's Marcel Breuer-designed Becton School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), serves not only to create social cohesion among faculty and students of the engineering school, but also to encourage interaction between and among members of other departments in the university. In the design, Bentel and Bentel Architects engaged the unadorned poured-concrete volume of this former seminar room by layering a palette of walnut planks, perforated aluminum, and cleft bluestone over the walls, floor, and ceiling of the space. Photo by Eduard Hueber/Arch Photo.
“The inside is, for the most part, concentrated on the local craftsmanship, because I believe it is very important,” Vanotti says. “It represents our history.” Artisan Vanotti Mauro built many parts of the building, including its most prominent feature: the larch wood accents. A custom fireplace warms the living room.
Larch timber planks make up the reddish-gray facade and also adorn the interior walls and floor. Zhidkov says the wood "allowed the house to be an organic insertion into the landscape."
The exterior is clad in Siberian larch, which doesn’t require paint and will develop a gray patina.
Girodo describes LEAPfactory’s architecture as being “molded according to the needs and stresses imposed by context.” In this setting, strong winds and snow loads are serious concerns. The shell’s composite sandwich panels and aluminum shingles ensure that the school can withstand the elements.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
