Ground, Yale University New Haven, Connecticut The new Ground cafe, at Yale's Marcel Breuer-designed Becton School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), serves not only to create social cohesion among faculty and students of the engineering school, but also to encourage interaction between and among members of other departments in the university. In the design, Bentel and Bentel Architects engaged the unadorned poured-concrete volume of this former seminar room by layering a palette of walnut planks, perforated aluminum, and cleft bluestone over the walls, floor, and ceiling of the space. Photo by Eduard Hueber/Arch Photo.