Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
Amidst the brown natural tones of the surrounding cabins, this orange-red exterior pops. The contrasting charcoal trim and coordinated art in the window pull the whole thing together.
Large windows make the forest a constant presence indoors. A wood walkway runs along the perimeter of the house.
Anka Lamprecht and Lukas Wezel shared their rustic domicile in a valley in Grotli, Norway. Boasting an enviable view, it’s the first cabin archived in the book’s “Backcountry” category that features homesteads in the wilderness.
