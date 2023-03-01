The open floor plan is designed to be flexible, with a kitchen, living area, and two sleeping areas. The cabin is sold fully furnished, with pieces that complement the Scandi-style, timber-clad interiors.
The kitchen features open upper cabinets, which are a signature of the 25x25 system and also crafted from timber leftovers created during the production process. It’s a construction approach that architect Mette Fredskild employs for the way it champions zero-waste design.
The connected Konga cabin costs €56K, while the off-grid version is slightly more expensive at €69K. “One of the challenges was that the off-grid Konga cabin is more expensive,” says Goda.
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
Nokken modular cabin can be customized to suit almost any natural setting.
In addition to its sloping, tree-covered lot, what makes the Birch Le Collaboration House so special is the home's large, indoor-outdoor covered porch. The space is an extension of the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the walls of every Hygge Supply home. The Birch Le Collaboration House is also the first Hygge Supply home to be finished in black-stained Thermory pine cladding.
The Tulip model by Steelhomes is a 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence with just over 1,000 square feet of living space. Based in Miami, Steelhomes maintains a steel frame factory in Opa Locka and works throughout South Florida.
KitHAUS recently completed this custom k9 project in Highland Park, California. The project took approximately six months, with the majority of that time spent waiting for approval from the City of Los Angeles. Shipment of a kitHAUS typically takes about eight to 14 weeks from the time of deposit to delivery.
Simpatico Homes founder Seth Krubiner has lived in the prefab company’s nearly net-zero prototype since it was customized and lifted onsite in 2011.