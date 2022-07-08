Subscribe to Dwell
The Oaxacan Home is right on the sand, and just minutes away from the water.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
Sunlight pours in through the windows and highlights the wood grain that wraps the interior, lending warmth and texture.
London-based firm Turner Architects recovered this brick-clad Georgian row house from a sad state of disrepair. The three-story residence retains its original arrangement of rooms, with studies, bedrooms, and bathrooms located on the upper levels, and the common areas below. On the ground level, the architects built out a low-slung, 45-foot-long extension with new dining, living, and kitchen spaces. The addition features a retractable wall of windows that opens to the garden at the rear, and is topped with a green roof.
The serene, two-bedroom residence outside San Francisco offers the chance to go off-grid in spectacular settings.
