How the Pandemic May Reshape the World as We Know It: The crisis reveals how our homes, offices, and communities need to respond to a rapidly changing reality.
This eco-friendly, A-frame lakeside home in the Swedish city of Gothenburg was designed as a greenhouse that contains a three-bedroom, two-bath residence. It provides the family with apricots, tomatoes, kiwis, and grapes throughout the year.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
The Twist by Bjarke Ingels Group is a museum that hovers over the Randselva River, adding a second, spectacular water crossing to Norway’s Kistefos sculpture park. Visitors can wander through the bridge’s shifting volumes, peering out at the forested landscape through a full-width glass wall that twists upwards as one moves from North to South across the river. Aluminum panels stack like a fan to create a mesmerizing spiraling effect. “Wherever you look, you see arches and curves, Fibonacci spirals and saddle shapes, but when you look closer you realize that everything is created from straight lines—straight sheets of aluminum, straight boards of wood. It’s an expressive organic sculpture composed of rational repetitive elements,” says Bjarke Ingels.
Designer Bryan Boyer and lawyer Laura Lewis bought their townhouse in Lafayette Park in 2015, the same year the storied co-op joined the National Register of Historic Places. Their restoration included laying slate floor tiles the same size as the original linoleum squares, hanging modular Dieter Rams wall shelving, and adding appliances by Fisher &amp; Paykel.
The home's courtyard originally featured a green lawn where guests could watch films and entertainers on a stage.
The renovation introduced additional steel beams to reinforce the “sagging cantilevered roof.” The team also added insulation, rebuilt the chimney/parapet, and supplemented roof shingles with ones that were consistent with the originals.
The rear portion of the cedar shake roof is new with the 2012 addition.
Breakfast bar seating lies next to a tiny, efficient kitchen.
Shalina Kell is a graphic designer and a maker—and now she can add "tiny home builder" to her resume. The single mom lives with her teenage daughter in a lovely, light-filled, 350-square-foot tiny home in Sacramento that she built and designed herself.
Le LAD intentionally designed the asymmetric windows on this gable wall to give the impression that they've been added over time.
The sculptural roof appears to float above the glass-walled living space on the ground floor.
The view of the house seen from the driveway. To the left is the workshop and wood shed connected to the carport by a trellis.
In Texas, where everything is bigger, Ryan McLaughlin is placing his bets on something small. Specifically, a simple 160-square-foot cabin that he hopes city-dwellers will book to get away, find some focus, and reconnect with nature. The result is a laidback, pitched-roof cabin in which every inch of space is thoughtfully allotted so that guests can spend the maximum amount of time outdoors.
Considered the largest of Frank Lloyd Wright’s experimental textile-block houses in Los Angeles, the Ennis House comprises over 27,000 concrete blocks stacked atop a concrete platform.
Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House (1936, Madison, Wisconsin). This brick and wood abode, built affordably for a family, is an example of indoor-outdoor living—a wall of full-height glazed doors open onto a terrace.
For more than 70 years, claims have persisted, without much evidence, that a home in Portland, Oregon, is a lost work by Frank Lloyd Wright. Regardless of authorship, the structure—a flat-roofed, cedar and glass ranch—endures as a sterling example of postwar American architecture. Its recessed entryway features panes of translucent glass.
An uplifting color palette and restored mid-century furnishings, such as the 60's Greaves and Thomas Egg chair, fill the living space.
Designer Simon Pearce, shown at his factory in Windsor, Vermont, makes handblown glass the same way it’s been made for thousands of years, by melting the raw ingredients in huge ovens, then gathering the molten material onto iron blowpipes. A finished Westport footed glass sits on a nearby
Each villa is composed of a series of spaces, varying from two to three bedrooms, and offers different views out to the ocean. Overlapping timber roofs made from recycled teak planks and built by local craftsman provide shade from the powerful sun.
The Sackler Courtyard and cafe at the V&amp;A's Exhibition Road Quarter.
