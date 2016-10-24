Bedroom by Richard Lindvall.
Bedroom by Richard Lindvall.
Via Urban Rigger.
Via Urban Rigger.
Sliding doors from Western Window Systems connect the living room and the deck, which is made of pressure-treated pine planks surrounding a black gravel pit.
Sliding doors from Western Window Systems connect the living room and the deck, which is made of pressure-treated pine planks surrounding a black gravel pit.
Set cover photo