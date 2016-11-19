While the VIVOOD can’t turn off your phone (that’s your responsibility), it can set you up to enjoy a sustainable accommodation in an architectural hotel that blends into the landscape of the Valley of Guadalest. Designed by architect Daniel Mayo and a team of fellow architects and designers, the VIVOOD features 25 independent suites that seeks to promote tranquility, relaxation, and a connection with the nature. Each suite includes at least 1,500 square meters of land to provide a sense of isolation.