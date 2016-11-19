The cantilevered “outboard units” of the WoZoCo seniors’ housing complex in Amsterdam maximize daylight in the interiors and preserve outdoor spaces.
The Villa VPRO's transparent facade was originally designed as a “climatic” boundary formed only by differences in temperature.
The Gyre building in Tokyo’s Omote-sando district is a layered cube, with the levels twisted slightly so that the volumes protrude at odd angles.
Waechter designed the custom bookshelf, which Oakley uses to define distinct spaces for living and dining.
A Beat Light pendant lamp by Tom Dixon hangs above a table and Felix side chairs from Crate and Barrel.
In the master bedroom, a Mandal bed from Ikea is draped with a Tuuli duvet cover by Marimekko.
The kitchen is outfitted with Akurum cabinets from Ikea. The island is also an Ikea cabinet, customized with maple panels to match the flooring.
Oakley furnished his living area with a Karlstad sectional sofa from Ikea and a pair of City Slicker side tables from CB2.
Architect Ben Waechter wrapped the upper floor of Nick Oakley’s house in inexpensive black corrugated steel. By rounding the corners, Waechter avoided unsightly trim at the edges.
A few steps up from the living room, the open kitchen features a granite island, walnut cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The surrounding clerestory windows usher in the light.
The glass walls of the living room fold back to create uninterrupted space between indoors and outdoors.
The deep red aluminum window exteriors are a nod to Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater in Pennsylvania. The architect would visit Brian's mother's restaurant supply store in Madison, Wisconsin, where he picked up necessities to cook for his students.
Idunsgate by Haptic Architects
Rustic Dream
Designer Sohei Nakanishi created a seaside family getaway in Japan’s Chiba prefecture as a retreat from urban life. The facade integrates a mix of natural materials that reference the home’s surroundings, in addition to a courtyard that sports a bright-citrus accent shade.
Brokis will debut two new collections at Maison & Objet 2016 in Paris, including Puro, a hand-blown pendant based on cigar shapes.
While the VIVOOD can’t turn off your phone (that’s your responsibility), it can set you up to enjoy a sustainable accommodation in an architectural hotel that blends into the landscape of the Valley of Guadalest. Designed by architect Daniel Mayo and a team of fellow architects and designers, the VIVOOD features 25 independent suites that seeks to promote tranquility, relaxation, and a connection with the nature. Each suite includes at least 1,500 square meters of land to provide a sense of isolation.
A bothouse in Georgian Bay, Ontario, by Weiss Architecture & Urbanism Ltd. is clad in black-stained resawn cedar.
The geometric, modular Witt lighting system was inspired by the form of traditional chandeliers. Soft, frosted globular lights are placed within a cubic, geometric frame, then hung from slim suspension cables to give the appearance of a dramatic, floating effect.
The Bulthaup b2 brings the woodshop into the kitchen with utilitarian workspaces and pristine, orderly wooden cabinet systems.
Gropius House, Lincoln, MA, c. 1938. Photo: Historic New England.
One side of the building contains two simple bedrooms and a bathroom. The other, larger side houses the open-plan living area, kitchen, covered deck with fireplace, and additional bedroom. The deck-hallway that runs the length of the building is partially covered, but the decking boards and inset fiberglass door panels allow air and light to penetrate. The architects wanted to suggest that moving between the different living spaces involved a trip through nature, as it does in traditional camping.
The Wood-Peterson house in Colorado Springs was built in 1950 by Ingraham and Ingraham, Architects, who used flat fieldstone set in poured concrete through much of the home. You'll notice they kept the stairwell clean by eliminating a railing and included built-in cabinets that appear in many of their homes.
This is the first of two homes designed for the Vradenburg family by Ingraham and Ingraham, Architects. The overhang here serves as both coverage for the entrance and carport. Like Frank Lloyd Wright's designs, Ingraham tucked away her unusual entrances from obvious view.
Stacked containers with custom steel stairs provide access to upper container and roof deck
Only local materials were used to build the chalet, including the larch wood cladding of the exterior, to reinforce the connection between indoors and outdoors.
The SSB is made of four pieces that slot together to create the central V design and comes in two types of wood or steel. It can hold an open cookbook in the kitchen, display favorite titles in the living room, and it also works well for kids.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
