The Bigelows were very involved in the design process, having studied up on LEED before even approaching Butler Armsden with rough sketches. The stairway was one such detail of the project that the homeowners had a clear vision for: light wood to match the rest of the interior, deep treads, and a gradual rise to help with accessibility. Across the breezeway, a Flexform chaise, woven chair, and coffee table stand atop Forest Stewardship Council-certified hardwood floors.