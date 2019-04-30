Between the front of the home (the “road side”) and the rear of the residence (the “bay side”), there is a marked difference in the size and number of window openings. With so much glazing at the rear, “it is interesting to explore the intimacy of how you break up what is glass,” says Adair. Kopp and Adair did this by creating more visible frames in the glass that would celebrate the structure, rather than make it disappear.