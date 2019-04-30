The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.
An illuminated brick wall makes a lovely backdrop when juxtaposed against this kitchen's glossy black cabinets.
This kitchen is an exercise in light and dark, which echoes the home’s dark exterior and light interior. The white quartz countertops gleam against the black sink and fixtures, and the cabinets and backsplashes were constructed from Baltic birch.
Black and white elements intersect in this clean, modern kitchen. Often, black and white kitchens benefit from a pop of color, seen here with these bright red barstools.
The cedar wrapped deck appears to carve out of the metal wrapped shape.
Olson Kundig's Country Garden House ekes out as much window space as possible. Gardens designed in collaboration with notable plantsman Dan Hinkley are visible from every room, and window walls in the living area allow the gardens to become a part of the home.
The interior stair is composed of floating treads sourced from trees cut down on the property. A mix of oak, maple, and birch, each step is different and unique.
Duerksen now runs his own architecture firm out of the home.
Between the front of the home (the “road side”) and the rear of the residence (the “bay side”), there is a marked difference in the size and number of window openings. With so much glazing at the rear, “it is interesting to explore the intimacy of how you break up what is glass,” says Adair. Kopp and Adair did this by creating more visible frames in the glass that would celebrate the structure, rather than make it disappear.
With this dwelling, you won't have to worry about energy bills, as the property has met all the rigorous standards needed to obtain Passive House status.
With the house pointing southward toward Mount Sutton, the residents can embrace the gorgeous views via a covered outdoor patio.
White interiors and ample glazing now make the space feel open and bright up. Blackened beams pick up on the industrial aesthetic of the exterior.
An orange front door add a bold splash of color to the otherwise monochromatic exterior.
A series of French doors extends the interior living spaces to the deck and meadow beyond.
"We didn't realize the exterior was straight-grain redwood," says Craig Bassam of the house he shares with Scott Fellows. "It was covered in layers of gray paint." Bassam replaced the terrace's concrete pavers with bluestone and removed a concrete-block wall.
Hill House in the evening - soffits reflecting light from the tall windows. Smaller windows below are the kids' sleeping rooms.
A Kennebunk family needed their forever home, and the old farmhouse and barn that stood on their property wasn't going to cut it. The architects at Caleb Johnson Studio started the process by salvaging everything they could from the old buildings, including the timber roof structure, interior wood cladding, and interior doors. Additionally, the architects also claimed cabinetry and fixtures from a midcentury home that was being torn down in Weston, Massachusetts. By incorporating such materials into the new home's design, they were able to create a modern farmhouse with soul.
Blauvelt and Winter ground their soaring two-story living room with classics such as Eero Saarinen’s Womb chair and ottoman, a Noguchi coffee table, an Eames wire-base table and a Danish teak credenza, which displays their collection of pottery and a pair of Martz lamps made by Marshall Studios. Flor carpet tiles help add color to the neutral palette.
Located in California’s Sugar Bowl neighborhood, this shadowy lair by Mork-Ulnes Architects looks like something out of fairy tale. "We call the house Troll Hus, with a reference to the otherworldly beings in Norse mythology and Scandinavian folklore that are said to dwell in remote mountains," architect Casper Mork-Ulnes says.
Concerned about the chemicals involved in laminate flooring, the couple chose to leave the concrete slab, the foundation of the home, exposed, almost eliminating flooring expenses. A local craftsman made the windows, using Texas pine for framing. The floor-to-ceiling windows, Pavonetti says, reduces the couple's need for lights.
The north wall of the IST home functions as a cut-away, offering a peek inside an efficient yet cozy dwelling. Architect Peter Jurkovič built the home for a woman who had sold her flat in the big city of Bratislava and wanted something that reminded her of the village life of her childhood.
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
Architects Gerard Damiani and Debbie Battistone turned a budget buy into a condensed cabin getaway.
Lauren Ewing’s stylish but unassuming shotgun-style house in Vincennes, Indiana, is set into a hill overlooking a field she has known since childhood.
Katie and Danny MacNelly met as University of Virginia architecture students and started their own practice, ARCHITECTUREFIRM, along with another former UVA classmate. Together, the couple designed and built their family’s country retreat, a three-volume residence near Virginia’s James River.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
