The living room resembles a Sticotti furniture showroom: The architect designed the couch, coffee tables, and stumplike stools. The fireplace is made of stacked stone from San Juan, a nearby province.
This New York City home is studded with pieces by such famous names as Knoll, Saarinen, and Risom. Deployed throughout the loft, these modern icons at once unify and separate work and life. Like the architecture, they can be read two ways: as recognizably typical office furniture or as prized home-design collectibles.
focusing attention on an Eames rocker, a rug by Peace Industry, and a live-edge coffee table by Cheng+Snyder. TKTKTKTK
Furnishings inside the home reflect a minimalist sensibility. A Chiva Functional coffee table by BoConcept, a Monti sofa by Dellarobbia, and Hans Wegner Shell chairs by Carl Hansen & Søn outfit the living room.
The house is Schneider's escape from bustling Santiago. She spends her weekends on the coast gardening, reading, swimming, and playing rummy with her friends.
Takeshi Nii’s Ny chair is paired with a Reese sofa and cherry Grove nightstand from Room & Board in the living room.
Graphic designers Ned Drew and Brenda McManus have made their renovated Manhattan apartment a showcase for their collectibles, including a vintage Eames leg splint and a “Wilhelm Tell” poster by Armin Hofmann.
Armed with a DIY spirit and tight budget, designers Susanna and Jussi Vento sought to renovate their 660-square-foot Helsinki apartment into a cozy home packed with quirky charm. Their white interior palette, complemented by black accents, serves as the perfect starting point for Susanna to display her attention to crafty details. The hints of neon accentuate the clean glow of the white master bedroom furnished with a trestle desk built with Ikea legs, a rocking horse found on huuto.net, and a bed that doubles as a couch.
In the open living and dining room of a hillside family home in Japan, Eames shell chairs surround a custom walnut table by Kagura. The upholstered seating is by Arflex. The architect, Masahiro Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio, also designed the custom kitchen island and stove vent.
An assortment of dining chairs, including vintage iterations on the Eames shell chair by Charles and Ray Eames and Stokke's Tripp Trapp chair, are clustered around a table lit by a pendant lamp by Coco Flip Design Studio.
