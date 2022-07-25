Outdoor spaces don’t get much more spectacular than this sprawling patio adjoining a palatial country home. A natural country chic vibe was achieved using Techo-Bloc’s Borealis slab in Smoked Pine—an innovative and durable concrete product that replicates the look of timber. This is complemented by Blu Grande slab in Shale Grey, which has also been used to create stone-look pathways that connect the patio to the rest of the garden.