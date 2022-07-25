A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
A vintage Malm fireplace is paired with Pebble seats "K" by Atelier Vierkant.
The purple flowers of sage and succulents are part of a landscape that reflects seasonal changes. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Lounge Chairs are on the main bedroom deck.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
The courtyard with its fire pit and infinity pond—extends the living area outdoors. The family has hosted events, weddings, and even a funeral here, and annual solstice parties are always a big hit with the neighbors.
Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
Outdoor spaces don’t get much more spectacular than this sprawling patio adjoining a palatial country home. A natural country chic vibe was achieved using Techo-Bloc’s Borealis slab in Smoked Pine—an innovative and durable concrete product that replicates the look of timber. This is complemented by Blu Grande slab in Shale Grey, which has also been used to create stone-look pathways that connect the patio to the rest of the garden.
This kitchen garden cleverly uses Borealis wall in Hazelnut Brandy as a long-lasting, retaining wall for raised garden beds, bringing the cottage-garden charm of timber without the need to worry about maintenance or everyday wear-and-tear. The clearly zoned pathways between the beds allow room for a cafe table and chairs.
Combine native plants with rockscapes to create gardens that don’t need excessive irrigation. Here, Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 series slab in Greyed Nickel was imaginatively used to create contrast between the more organic stones and rocks, as well as functional walkways for seating and a fire pit.