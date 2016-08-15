Xchange Apartments is a minimal space located in Kyoto, Japan, designed by TANK. The apartment is located nearby Kiyomizu Temple, and has an excellent view of the Five Sacred Mountains of Kyoto. The architects tried to integrate traditional Japanese techniques normally not used in construction. The architects used a composite technique similar to Fiber Reinforced Plastic layering, and used the translucent resin for the washroom floor to mimic this method. The translucent resin is polished to reveal the underlying glass-fiber layers over the wooden base, resulting in a translucent, yet complex visual texture while achieving material strength and waterproofing needed for the location.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
The WeCross office in progress.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
