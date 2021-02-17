Mariposa Garden House, floor plans.
A 16-foot-wide, multi-slide door leads from the main living area to a covered patio.
The home lies low to the ground, much like the 1940s ranch house that formerly occupied the site.
The home's "twists and turns" are driven by the landscaping on the property, said architect Renée del Gaudio.
A pathway leads from the main dwelling to a detached art studio in the backyard.
Shade is provided by overhanging roofs with cedar eaves.
