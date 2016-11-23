Subscribe to Dwell
JPD
This hi-fi media console delivers a wide sound stage, with room for record storage, turntable and additional media equipment.
The Modern Vinyl Deluxe. 200+ LP capacity, LED lit, full extension racks with soft close function. Additional pull-outs for gear and turntable dust cover.
The Modern Vinyl Deluxe. Full extension , LED lit, storage for over 200 LP's.
The Modern Vinyl Deluxe. Super Black Matte Finish. Finger print, stain and scratch resistant. Soft touch. Hi-Fi meets nanotech by Fenix NTM.
The Modern Vinyl Deluxe. Heard to be seen.
