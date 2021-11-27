Hellstern designed the mohair sofa in the home's living area. The rug is by Tufenkian.
Hellstern designed the mohair sofa in the home's living area. The rug is by Tufenkian.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
The verdant enclave provides both moments for pausing and an invitation to stroll. “As we designed, we thought of the landscape as a picture and a place you move through,” says Van Valkenburgh. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.
When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.
When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.
The room features walnut ﬂooring and built-in closets of the same material that were custom-made by Kenwood Cabinetry.
The room features walnut ﬂooring and built-in closets of the same material that were custom-made by Kenwood Cabinetry.
Nina Compton in her New Orleans kitchen.
Nina Compton in her New Orleans kitchen.
Architect Guillermo Acuña’s sprawling getaway lines the coast of Isla Lebe in the Chiloé Archipelago in Chile. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Guillermo used fast-growing, sustainable radiata pine for the cabins, both of which feature a living/dining area and kitchen on the upper level and three bedrooms on the ground floor.</span>
Guillermo used fast-growing, sustainable radiata pine for the cabins, both of which feature a living/dining area and kitchen on the upper level and three bedrooms on the ground floor.
Some bedrooms are just big enough for a mattress.
Some bedrooms are just big enough for a mattress.
Guillermo, who left the land-scaping mostly natural, is now planting trees to help offset deforestation in the region.
Guillermo, who left the land-scaping mostly natural, is now planting trees to help offset deforestation in the region.
Guillermo used fast-growing, sustainable radiata pine for the cabins, both of which feature a living/dining area and kitchen on the upper level and three bedrooms on the ground floor.
Guillermo used fast-growing, sustainable radiata pine for the cabins, both of which feature a living/dining area and kitchen on the upper level and three bedrooms on the ground floor.
Several years later, he installed an exterior staircase and divided the upper floor into two guest wings that accommodate up to six people apiece.
Several years later, he installed an exterior staircase and divided the upper floor into two guest wings that accommodate up to six people apiece.
If you’re tired of your go-to beverage and missing your favorite craft cocktail bar, recreate the experience at home by dimming the lights or swapping in colored bulbs, rearranging some decor and furniture, and trying out one of the shelter-in-place cocktail recipes recommended by top mixologists.
If you’re tired of your go-to beverage and missing your favorite craft cocktail bar, recreate the experience at home by dimming the lights or swapping in colored bulbs, rearranging some decor and furniture, and trying out one of the shelter-in-place cocktail recipes recommended by top mixologists.
If you already have a projector, white sheets and some popcorn are all you need to create your own outdoor cinema. Alternatively, you can set up a backyard screening with a monitor, TV stand, and an extension cord.
If you already have a projector, white sheets and some popcorn are all you need to create your own outdoor cinema. Alternatively, you can set up a backyard screening with a monitor, TV stand, and an extension cord.
Hidden House floor plan
Hidden House floor plan
“We decided to put our money into the construction and to source our interior from wherever we found things we liked,” says Ayla.
“We decided to put our money into the construction and to source our interior from wherever we found things we liked,” says Ayla.
The home spreads out from a courtyard garden in a shape that resembles a hand traced on a sheet of paper. The structure of each “finger” nods to the traditional gable-sided barns that dot the area.
The home spreads out from a courtyard garden in a shape that resembles a hand traced on a sheet of paper. The structure of each “finger” nods to the traditional gable-sided barns that dot the area.
The whole third floor is dedicated to a double-height master bedroom, which contains its own set of original wrought-iron spiral stairs.
The whole third floor is dedicated to a double-height master bedroom, which contains its own set of original wrought-iron spiral stairs.
One of the additions that took place during Brinkworth’s second phase of extensions, is the glazed garden room, which sits half a level below the first floor. Handcrafted wooden steps lead you to a terraced garden.
One of the additions that took place during Brinkworth’s second phase of extensions, is the glazed garden room, which sits half a level below the first floor. Handcrafted wooden steps lead you to a terraced garden.
The open-plan kitchen and living room in the de Gaspé House in Montreal's Villeray neighborhood borrows natural light from a double-height space over the seating area.
The open-plan kitchen and living room in the de Gaspé House in Montreal's Villeray neighborhood borrows natural light from a double-height space over the seating area.
Frances and Larry originally wanted to build their own home in Brentwood with Case Study architect Pierre Koenig, but when they spotted signs for a modern community and saw the tract for themselves, they agreed that they had found their home.
Frances and Larry originally wanted to build their own home in Brentwood with Case Study architect Pierre Koenig, but when they spotted signs for a modern community and saw the tract for themselves, they agreed that they had found their home.
The house clearly displays its Sea Ranch–style touches.
The house clearly displays its Sea Ranch–style touches.
The house has the feel of a refined barn: The kitchen flows into the dining area, then into a den. The two PISE “chimneys” serve to demarcate the transitions and visually unite the space.
The house has the feel of a refined barn: The kitchen flows into the dining area, then into a den. The two PISE “chimneys” serve to demarcate the transitions and visually unite the space.
A large picture window allows Camel's Hump to hang above the kitchen/work table like a painting.
A large picture window allows Camel's Hump to hang above the kitchen/work table like a painting.
Arba, the architecture firm founded by Jean-Baptiste Barache and Sihem Lamine, designed a 1,786-square-foot residence for Dominique Jacquot 45 minutes outside Paris. The house is her sanctuary from city life.
Arba, the architecture firm founded by Jean-Baptiste Barache and Sihem Lamine, designed a 1,786-square-foot residence for Dominique Jacquot 45 minutes outside Paris. The house is her sanctuary from city life.
H16 is a fully recyclable, zero-emissions house near Stuttgart that consumes no energy and blends in with the landscape.
H16 is a fully recyclable, zero-emissions house near Stuttgart that consumes no energy and blends in with the landscape.
After purchasing a thin, L-shaped lot in Tokyo, Tamotsu Nakada asked architect and friend Koji Tsutsui to create an open-plan concrete home to fit the site. Photo by Iwan Baan.
After purchasing a thin, L-shaped lot in Tokyo, Tamotsu Nakada asked architect and friend Koji Tsutsui to create an open-plan concrete home to fit the site. Photo by Iwan Baan.
Launching exclusively at Target, the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection includes over 120 products and will be available this winter in select stores and online at target.com.
Launching exclusively at Target, the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection includes over 120 products and will be available this winter in select stores and online at target.com.
Bar Trolley, $149.99. Deam + Dine designed each piece to be versatile and "aesthetically durable," like this circular, two-tier bar cart made from mirrored, wooden trays and a powder-coated steel frame.
Bar Trolley, $149.99. Deam + Dine designed each piece to be versatile and "aesthetically durable," like this circular, two-tier bar cart made from mirrored, wooden trays and a powder-coated steel frame.

46 more saves

Set cover photo