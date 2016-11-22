The bright white kitchen is accented with metallic door pulls and a marble tile backsplash.
Each house's interior is tailored to its resident, like this one styled by Christine Turknett Interiors. Residents could choose from a variety of finishes including the color palette and wood species for flooring.
While the structures are virtually identical, details like the colorful tiles on the porch set each house apart from its neighbors.
Organized in two rows of four houses each, the Tilley Row Homes make a modernist statement with the rhythmic repetition of their gabled roofs.
At the back of the houses, cedar shingles provide an unexpected moment of visual interest.
These initiatives on state ballots will decide questions about rent control, property tax, and urban development.