A custom desk in the primary bedroom is tucked beside a closet.
The chairs are from Hay, the Cast Pendant is by Tom Chung &amp; Jordan Murphy with Menu, and the TE070 countertops are from Diespeker.
“This house for me is about contemplation,” says Adrian. “You come here from the city and the place is saying, ‘Hi, meet yourself again.’”
The guesthouse has similar built-ins and is outfitted with a reproduction rotating sconce by Serge Mouille and rugs by Stephanie Odegard.
An aerial view shows the layout of the Moliving units.
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
The shelves and the hidden bar are painted a delightful ‘Tarrytown Green’ by Benjamin Moore.
Julie Mølsgaard's clever cubic shelf hosts a rotating selection of Jette's ceramics, picked up from travels and auctions over the years.
A custom-designed oak grid shelf by Julie Mølsgaard provides a striking framework for Jette's prized collection of ceramics.
House Tokyo cross section
“All exteriors in the community used the same materials for a unifying look to the project,” explains project architect Anna Lindstrand.
Rast provides the feeling of being outdoors wile remaining inside.
A new white oak staircase and railing lead to the main suite now occupying the garden level. The shadow reveal detail is carried throughout the house, scribing doorframes, windows, and baseboard.
Loft floor plan
"I love the flexibility of the modular space: The same space can be used for sleeping, meetings, or yoga and meditation," says Teke. "The house is surrounded by decks, which further connect inside and outside, and I love that different times of day and seasons of the year create almost different microclimates on the decks. On the technical side, I enjoy how the house runs as a machine, a shell with all its mechanical needs housed in the core and underneath the structure for optimal flexibility, ease of adjustment, and efficiency of distribution."
Bedding from Toast tk a John Lewis bed. The
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
