Adjustable pegboards help lawyer Dan Franklin manage his compact apartment in downtown Manhattan. The Executive Chair is by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
Living Room
The Shinomotos have filled their Southern California home with furniture by Taku and pieces by some of the artists and craftspeople whose work they also showcase at their Tortoise shops and showroom. The couple worked with architectural designer Ken Tanaka to remodel the house, once a cramped, two-bedroom rental. A sofa and tables by Taku join Jasper Morrison’s Three Sofa De Luxe sofa for Cappellini. The sliders are by Western Window Systems.
Emerald-green herringbone tile adds color to the roll-in shower of British TV presenter Sophie Morgan.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
The Ramseys finished the pool after they moved in. Although Alterstudio had also designed a cabana, the couple decided not to build it in favor of keeping more outdoor space. Chairs and lounges by Loll join an umbrella by California Umbrella.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
In one kitchen, the countertops are Corian, while in the other, you’ll find stainless steel. “We changed materials for each to give them a different identity,” says Elsley.
“It was great to work from the plans of someone who was a part of the history of architecture,” says Drapszo.
The cabin featured a charred timber exterior and a minimal interior, in keeping with its sustainable philosophies. The entire cabin is carbon neutral, and available for sale.
The renovated parlor-level is a completely open space from front to back, with a door to a balcony that steps down to the garden.
In the living room, the team raised the firebox, cladded the hearth in a tactile plaster finish, and installed a floating limestone bench that wraps the column. On the left (unseen) is integrated firewood storage, and a cozy reading nook sits on the right. "The bench was designed to be used as a social space/lounge, and is well-used," says Coffey. The wood beams and red brick were scraped and stripped many times to remove the silver paint and reclaim a natural state.
A main goal of the renovation was to open the home to its unique perch in Glen Park. On a clear day, it's possible to see from downtown to the South and East Bay.
The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.
In 2014, Jeff and Karen Gunning began researching building another house, hoping to create a single, contained volume without compromising their retirement funds. The resulting Tree House comprises three pitched volumes with cutaways to create a porch in phase one and recessed window planter ledges in phase two. Simple wood columns provide support.
"Due to the shape of the lot, the house had to sit near an embankment," says architect Michael Scro of Z+ Architects, who worked with unusual dimensions to accommodate the siting of the home.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.
Artist Adelaide Blair and software developer Darin McAdams worked with Cast Architecture’s Stefan Hampden to update a 1954 Seattle home that architect Robert Reichert built for himself, his mother, and his pipe organ.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
The 750-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that Bo Sundius and Hisako Ichiki of BunchADU designed in Los Angeles’s Atwater Village is filled with bright colors that help to designate the spaces within the small backyard home.
