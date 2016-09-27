The design was customized to add 9 foot tall sliding doors in the great room and larger bedrooms.
Initial concrete test and dry fit.
Ground, sealed, waxed and polished. (Only took me 5 try to get it right.)
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Diners who prefer to share a meal outdoors keep warm by the fireplace.
Douglas fir veneered plywood with hidden hall closet.
