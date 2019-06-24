Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
j
Joseph Eichler
Follow
Latest
9
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
A Spacious and Stylish Orange County Eichler With a Pool Seeks $1.25M
Imagine entertaining poolside in this midcentury gem.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A Marin County Eichler With a Matching Backyard Studio Just Listed For $1.3M
Just think what you could do with a 120-square-foot studio in your backyard.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
An Eichler Full of Original Details and Midcentury Charm Lists For $1.2M
Original wood paneling abounds in this San Rafael gem.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A Stunning “Super Eichler” in Walnut Creek Asks $1.5M
Check out the atrium and the master suite spa in this midcentury dream home.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A Modernized Marin County Eichler Lists For $1.5M
This light, bright midcentury home is renovated and ready for its next owner.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
16 Renovated Eichlers That Epitomize Midcentury California Cool
From 1949 to 1966, prolific real estate developer Joseph Eichler collaborated with renowned architects to build some 11,000 of...
a
Alia Akkam