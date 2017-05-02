Tasked with transforming a 93-square-foot brick boiler room into a guesthouse, architect and metalworker Christi Azevedo flexed her creative muscle. The architect spent a year and a half designing and fabricating nearly everything in the structure save for the original brick walls. "I treated the interior like a custom piece of furniture," she says.
If you’re considering forgoing the bed frame entirely, make sure it looks intentional rather than haphazard. Install light fixtures at a level that is appropriate for the low-lying bed, and keep big pillows away from overhead artwork or windows.
By creating a desk out of roof beams, this home office perfectly integrates into an open-plan renovation of a Northern Italian farmhouse.
Whether your home office consists of a designated room or a tight corner in your kitchen, there are certain key strategies for making the most of it.
His 1,000-square-foot flat in the Marais district doubles as a personal museum of beloved possessions.
The dining room features 1970s leather-and-brass dining chairs and a table concocted from a brass-and-silver base and a custom lacquered top. The cheerful blue paint enlivening the doorway is from Emery & Cie.
Owen also constructed this teak workbench and desk himself. The epoxy floor plate is a low-maintenance alternative to hardwood or carpet, chosen to contrast a white washed industrial interior. The stool is from Tolix.
The kitchen is Owen’s favorite room thanks to its ample sunlight light: about 60 linear feet of floor-to-ceiling windows face the counter. He describes the kitchen as a great place to have hors d’ouevres and hang out with friends. The fixtures are from IKEA and the countertop is Caesarstone.
Foraging for mangoes, dipping into the pool, gazing out at a misty volcano—if any of this sounds like your idea of paradise, then a trip to Isleta El Espino on Lake Nicaragua is most definitely in order. Co-owned by brother and sister duo Andrew and Kristin Werner, this three-room property embodies idyllic luxury in an eco-conscious setting, offering the serenest of island experiences. El Espino is an intimate place to stay, home to just two thatched-roof treehouses and one bungalow. By the time you leave, everyone there will know you by name.
"I kept wondering why I didn’t feel like an outsider. No one seemed to mind I was there, and I felt like I blended in," Kristin says. "And that’s what I love when I travel. I like to enjoy the food, the people, the experiences, and find ease in the beauty of a country." It was on this day, their final day in Nicaragua, that Andrew and Kristin walked into a real estate office and requested one more tour of the island. Before the boat could make it back to the marina, Kristin and Andrew made an offer on the island they now own.
After changing their travel plans at the last minute, Andrew and Kristin purchased the island in 2007 during their first trip to Granada, Nicaragua. "Andrew showed up to Nicaragua a few days before I did and went on a little adventure of his own," Kristin laughs. It was during this adventure that Andrew first set eyes on the island now known as Isleta El Espino.
They restored small alcoves to rooms including the office (shown here) and living room and worked carefully with the existing windows. They also hunted down a craftsman, Marc Ablasou, to install oak floors in a herringbone pattern—a touch that subtly complicates Safdie’s aesthetic. In the office, the mirrored console is vintage and the Grand Prix chair is by Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen.
Though their unit was gutted, Peart and Weisgerber were highly attentive to the remaining details of Safdie’s design.
One of the few designer pieces in the home, a set of four Michael Thonet coffee house chairs, from 1859, offer a simple seating solution. The dining table, designed by Odgård, was built from a 109-year-old oak tree, which was harvested and milled locally.
A no-fuss sensibility permeates the house. For example, the utilitarian kitchen has laminate cabinets, a stainless-steel countertop, and a Miele stove and dishwasher. The refrigerator is by Fisher & Paykel. No. 18 chairs from Thonet and a reclaimed-hardwood table are stationed atop a vintage Persian soumak rug from Turkey.
While getting budget estimates from contractors is crucial, it’s also important to remember that the final cost for a project may fluctuate due to unforeseen developments or changing needs. For lawyer Paul Andersson, the cost of renovating his tiny New York apartment rose from $150,000 to $250,000 during the process, mostly due to the addition of a pivoting wall system.
Graham Hill, a sustainability advocate whose TED talks have delved into the benefits of living small, put his own lessons into practice at his 350-square-foot apartment, which he shares with his partner and two dogs. Quick transitions, like drawing the FilzFelt curtain, convert the living space into a bedroom.
The Ogrodnik/Bardin family enjoy the pleasures of family life in the kitchen.
The patio at the front of the house offers a view of the balcony that connects the second-floor bedrooms.
A massive slab of cypress perched atop sawhorses provides storage for pots and utensils.
This prefab house is built around a system of 4' by 4' concrete modules and a reusable formwork to save on costs and materials.
After raising the rear patio to the level of the kitchen, the team reused the original redwood decking and supplemented it with recycled pieces from other projects. Recessed planters punctuate a garden wall. Scott and Regina warm themselves by a Solus fire pit on chilly evenings.
The kitchen and lofted guest bedroom take cues from urban living—including an apartment-size Summit refrigerator. The cabinets are IKEA and the tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The Airstream is tucked into the back garden of a Berkeley co-op. Having a garden at my footsteps and chickens just over the fence make it feel peaceful and private.
An Eames Storage Unit helps to define distinct living and dining spaces. A Melo sofa from BoConcept faces a chest of drawers that Drew found at a Manhattan flea market.
The Vladimir Lenin prints were a gift from Drew’s father, also a graphic designer, and reflect their shared love of “graphically powerful types of printed ephemera,” Drew says. Standard chairs by Jean Prouvé for Vitra are tucked under the dining table.
Graphic designers Ned Drew and Brenda McManus have made their renovated Manhattan apartment a showcase for their collectibles, including a vintage Eames leg splint and a “Wilhelm Tell” poster by Armin Hofmann.
